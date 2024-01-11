‘Oasis of Dialogue’ Forum Explores Gulf’s Changing Cultural and Economic Dynamics

(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) The ‘Oasis of Dialogue’ Forum has concluded in Muscat, Oman, after three days of engaging discussions on the GCC’s growing openness to the world and the impact of a booming tourism industry on the region’s identity. The changing dynamics of the tourism sector coupled with efforts to promote the region’s shared identity and cultural heritage on the global scene were the focus of a series of panel discussions throughout the event.

The forum, which was organized by QatarDebate Center and OmanDebate Center, in partnership with the Omani Ministry of Culture and Sports, brought together senior GCC officials and decision-makers for talks on the cultural and economic transformations that the region is undergoing against the backdrop of a thriving tourism industry.

This transformation was the focus of a special session on “Identity and Tourism in the Gulf” attended by His Highness Dr. Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar, His Excellency Mr. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Qatar’s Delivery and Legacy, and His Excellency Mr. Saad Al Rumaihi, President of the Qatar Press Center. Discussions touched on the GCC’s position as a hub for major international events, and its impact on the region’s shared identity. The session was moderated by Kuwaiti journalist Dr. Ali bin Youssef Al-Sanad.

The three-day forum featured two days of intensive panel discussions as well as a lineup of activities that attracted a large number of talented youth and officials from the GCC. The event marked the ninth edition of the ‘Oasis of Dialogue’ series organized by Qatar Debate Center, as well as the first edition of the ‘Oasis of Dialogue’ Forum.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Hayat Marafi, Executive Director of QatarDebate, said the forum’s first edition in Muscat, Oman, is taking place within the framework of the fruitful and strategic partnership between QatarDebate, OmanDebate and the Omani Ministry of Culture and Sports. “The forum presents a unique opportunity to promote dialogue between youth, decision-makers, and experts on topics of importance to Gulf countries such as the region’s identity in the context of a thriving tourism industry, which necessitates raising awareness on the region’s shared identity and the importance of preserving it.” The forum, she said, also hosted workshops that brought youth from across the Gulf closer for influential and constructive talks.”

Building on the forum’s success, QatarDebate and OmanDebate will pursue coordination and joint efforts to promote dialogue, foster intellectual growth and critical thinking, and bolster cultural and scientific exchange through events among other initiatives.

Commenting on the forum’s first edition, Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Subaie, Outreach Program Manager at QatarDebate Center, said the first-of-its-kind event is the result of constructive cooperation with the OmanDebate Center. “This collaboration will have a positive and profound impact in terms of expanding the horizons of debate and dialogue among youth from around the GCC, and has already produced unique ideas to address the issues of identity and tourism as well as valuable analytical outputs that will be later published in a special report,” Al-Subaie explained. “Now, we look forward to future editions to equip our youth with the necessary scientific tools and analytical skills to preserve each country’s special identity while advancing Gulf society.”

His Highness Sayyid Firas bin Fatik Al Said, Chairman of the Oman Debate Center, highlighted the forum’s key contribution to promoting a culture of debate in Oman and its role in giving youth a voice on the current transformations sweeping the Gulf. “We hope that the forum will contribute to enhancing mutual understanding and strengthening ties among youth across the region.”

The forum’s theme, “Identity and Tourism in the Gulf,” highlights the tourism boom across the region, His Highness noted, adding that dialogue will contribute to a better understanding of the cultural and economic transformations that the region is undergoing while offering creative solutions to enhance cooperation across the Gulf.”

Hilal bin Saif Al Siyabi, Director General of the General Directorate of Youth at the Ministry of Culture and Sports, said the forum represents a model for regional cooperation and vibrant multilateral interaction. “The event aligns with our aspirations to foster dialogue and communication between Omani youth and their counterparts from Arab Gulf countries. The topic of ‘Identity and Tourism’ is at the forefront of issues that deserve thought and discussion, with the forum presenting an opportunity for youth to express their views in this regard."

The Oasis of Dialogue series provides a platform for community leaders, including youth and seasoned experts to debate and interact with the public to offer insights on today’s world.





