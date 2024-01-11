Samsung Electronics to Showcase How Enhanced AI and Connectivity Enable Expansive Kitchen Experiences at CES 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) • 2024 Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ Refrigerator with AI Family Hub™+, featuring AI Vision Inside, and Anyplace Induction Cooktop connect with AI-updated Samsung Food to form total food ecosystem



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that it will use CES® 2024 to introduce Samsung’s newest kitchen products, applications and features, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and SmartThings connectivity, enabling an ecosystem that delivers better food and kitchen experiences. Notable products and features in the lineup include the 2024 Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ Refrigerator with AI Family Hub™+ — which is the industry’s first home Internet of Things (IoT) refrigerator launched in 2016 — equipped with the all-new AI Vision Inside feature, the new Anyplace Induction Cooktop and enhancements to the Samsung Food service.



“We are both proud and excited to be showcasing these upgraded AI and connectivity features, which utilize the latest technology to help everyone take their food and kitchen experiences to the next level,” said Moohyung Lee, EVP and Head of the Customer eXperience Team of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are committed to letting users enjoy the many benefits of our innovative food ecosystem across a wide range of devices and features.”



AI Features That Enable Food Ideas and Intelligence

To enhance the experience in the kitchen, the 2024 Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ Refrigerator with AI Family Hub™+ has been packed with a variety of innovative technologies. One impressive new feature is AI Vision Inside, which uses a smart internal camera that can recognize items being placed in and out of the refrigerator. Also, it is equipped with ‘Vision AI’ technology, which can identify up to 33 different fresh food items based on predefined set of training data comprising approximately one million food photographs. With the food list that is available and editable on the Family Hub™+ screen, users can also manually add expiration date information for items that they would like to keep track, and the refrigerator sends out alerts through its 32” LCD screen for items before reaching that date.



Also, with the assistance of the Fridge Manager feature, which monitors the status of the water filter in the refrigerator and alerts when a replacement is needed, the Family Hub™+ screen offers easy, one-click purchase of new water filters from Amazon.



Appliance screen functionality does not stop there. Samsung’s new Anyplace Induction Cooktop and Slide-in Range are each equipped with a 7” LCD screen, where users can view the recipes that were selected and saved from the Family Hub™+ to assist their meal preparation. The new Anyplace Induction also offers improvements in its basic cooking features such as efficient and borderless heating of pots and pans on any part of the cooktop, thanks to Samsung’s induction sheet coil technology. And with Anti-Scratch Glass applied instead of a typical ceramic glass, users won’t have to worry about scratching their induction surface when moving cookware.



What’s more, the Samsung Food application — which can now be accessed on the Family Hub™+, the Anyplace Induction Cooktop and the Slide-in Range — brings several upgraded AI features. The ‘Personalize’ feature powered by the enhanced Food AI allows users to adapt recipes to reflect their dietary requirements beyond what was previously available — vegan, fusion — to accommodate gluten-free, pescatarian, dairy-free and other diets. Meanwhile, the new ‘Image-to-Recipe’ feature with the enhanced Vision AI now recognizes meals and multiple food items from photographs and explores dishes that can be made with those ingredients. Lastly, Tailored Meal Plan analyzes users’ information by connecting to their Samsung Health profiles to create personalized meals based on their health needs.



With the Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ Refrigerator with AI Family Hub™+ as the center piece, the food ecosystem is all about how the AI features in these kitchen products and the Samsung Food service connect and support each other, enabling users to have a better relationship with their food throughout the day and delivering a full range of smart, connected kitchen experiences.



Samsung Food also connects with and ties in Samsung Health to benefit the lives of users. The service uses the health information collected from Samsung Health to suggest healthy, appropriate recipes. After that, users can send cooking instructions for these recipes to their various kitchen appliances with just a few key presses.



Then there is Tap View, which offers enhanced convenience by allowing users to easily mirror the display of their Galaxy smartphones to the Family Hub™+ screen. Furthermore, users can also enjoy YouTube and TikTok applications on the refrigerator screen for more information and entertainment.



All these advancements build toward Samsung’s greater goal of expanding its seamlessly connected, AI-based food ecosystem with the key focus of providing users with superior kitchen experiences that require less effort.



