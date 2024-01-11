Samsung To Unveil New ‘Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub’ Partner Accessory Program at CES 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) • Leading video game accessory companies to create officially licensed products specifically for Samsung Gaming Hub; PDP first to market with new Gaming Hub Controller in January



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced details of the “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” program that will be showcased at CES® 2024. The objective of the program is to work with leading gaming accessory companies to drive the next generation of best-in-class partner products for the Samsung Gaming Hub, Samsung’s game streaming platform. In addition, the company announced its partnership with gaming accessory provider PDP (Performance Designed Products LLC), to bring the first “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” controller.



"Samsung recognizes the indispensable role of accessories in elevating gaming experiences,” said Jiho Ha, Head of Service Partnerships Group at Samsung Electronics. “Building on our already-high level of compatibility, the ‘Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub’ program will see us collaborating with trusted partners to craft accessories that further enhance the premier experience of the Samsung Gaming Hub.”



Starting this year, players will see the “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” badge, which designates the product has been tested for compatibility, quality, performance, safety and security on Samsung devices. Accessories displaying this badge guarantee the best possible game streaming experience on Samsung Gaming Hub, regardless of the supported Samsung device players choose.



Today, Samsung also announced its partnership with PDP’s new wireless controller, the “Replay Midnight Blue,” which is the first “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” product. The new controller will include a built-in, rechargeable battery for up-to 40 hours of playtime per charge, a 30-foot range low-latency Bluetooth wireless connection, a Samsung Gaming Hub home button capable of immediately launching Samsung Gaming Hub, an easy-to-use TV volume control button and more. Gamers can get a closer look at the “Replay Midnight Blue” at the Samsung booth at CES. The controller is now available for pre-order on the PDP website, Amazonand BestBuy.com.



Samsung continues to give gamers more choice in how they play, from the devices they use to stream their games to the expansion of Samsung Gaming Hub ecosystem and consistently offering innovative products and experiences that players love.



Stay tuned as Samsung continues to innovate and add new partners within the ‘Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub’ ecosystem.



