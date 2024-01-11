Aircastle Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Highlights for the Three Months Ended November

Total revenues of $239 million and net income of $26 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $213 million

Acquired 6 aircraft, including 4 Airbus A320neo family aircraft; total number of new technology aircraft increased 46% compared to third quarter 2022

Sold 8 aircraft with an average age of 19 years for proceeds of $73 million and a gain on sale of $20 million

Quarter end fleet utilization at 99% In December 2023, subsequently received $43 million in settlement proceeds relating to aircraft formerly on lease to two Russian airlines Liquidity

Ratings upgrade from Fitch to BBB+, Outlook Stable

Net debt-to-equity ratio was 2.3 times at November 30, 2023

Repaid $650 million of unsecured senior notes

Total liquidity as of January 5, 2024 of $2.8 billion includes $1.8 billion of undrawn facilities, $0.6 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows and sales through January 5, 2024, $0.3 billion of equity commitments and $0.1 billion of unrestricted cash

198 unencumbered aircraft and other flight equipment with a net book value of $5.4 billion In January 2024, expanded the size of one unsecured revolving credit facility from $375 million to $600 million and extended its maturity date from May 2025 to January 2028













STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "In the third quarter, we began the process of putting our new shareholder equity to work with 6 aircraft acquisitions. We expect the robust demand for narrow-body passenger aircraft seen in 2023 will extend into 2024.

In conjunction with our investment strategy, new technology aircraft now comprise 35% of the book value of our fleet.

Meanwhile, the uptick in technical groundings for certain new technology engines is bolstering the demand for our current technology aircraft."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "Our IG status was strengthened in the third quarter with an upgrade from Fitch to BBB+. Our conservative balance sheet and considerable liquidity position will enable us to grow our fleet in the fourth quarter while we continue to provide the most sought-after aircraft solutions for our customers. Along with our shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing, we're optimistic about the near and long term horizons of our unique business model."

Aviation Assets

As of November

30, 2023, Aircastle owned 236 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $6.8 billion.

We also manage 9 aircraft with a net book value of $275 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

As of November 30, 2023

of

November

30,

2023

As

of

November

30,

Net Book Value of Flight Equipment $ 6,837





6,837

$





Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment $ 5,438





5,438

$





Number of Aircraft 236

241

Number of Unencumbered Aircraft 198

209

Number of Lessees 72

76

Number of Countries 42

46

%

10.0

%







5.1





Net Book Value of Flight Equipment $







275

$







289 Number of Aircraft 9

9















1. Weighted by Net Book Value. 2. Aircraft on-lease days as a percentage of total days in period weighted by Net Book Value (excludes aircraft undergoing freighter conversion).

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world.

As of November

30, 2023, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 245 aircraft leased to 73 airline customers located in 42 countries.

Aircastle

Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)









November 30,

2023

February 28,

2023

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $



105,832

$



231,861 Accounts receivable 13,012

12,855 Flight equipment held for lease, net

6,588,340

6,567,606 Net investment in leases, net 248,842

67,694 Unconsolidated equity method investment 42,292

40,505 Other assets 300,204

346,330









Total assets $

7,298,522

$

7,266,851







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





LIABILITIES





Borrowings from secured financings, net

$



894,913

$



752,298 Borrowings from unsecured financings, net

3,455,505

3,842,454 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 219,547

206,473 Lease rentals received in advance 56,710

66,816 Security deposits 64,606

61,734 Maintenance payments 492,350

465,618

Total liabilities 5,183,631

5,395,393







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate

liquidation preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at November 30,

2023 and February 28, 2023 -

- Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 15,564 and

14,048 shares issued and outstanding at November 30, 2023 and February 28,

2023 -

- Additional paid-in capital 2,078,774

1,878,774 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 36,117

(7,316)

Total shareholders' equity 2,114,891

1,871,458

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $

7,298,522

$

7,266,851

Aircastle

Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

November 30,



Nine Months Ended

November 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Lease rental revenue $



156,820

$





142,336

$





453,906

$



432,988 Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue 4,835

2,087

10,993

6,950 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives (2,641)

(3,763)

(16,972)

(14,669) Maintenance revenue 58,657

56,574

108,223

103,787 Total lease revenue 217,671

197,234

556,150

529,056 Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment 20,193

53,473

67,240

67,209 Other revenue 882

6,809

1,803

10,394 Total revenues 238,746

257,516

625,193

606,659















Operating expenses:





Depreciation 86,647

82,872

261,764

246,296 Interest, net 57,037

50,757

170,963

151,638 Selling, general and administrative 18,500

17,999

58,217

55,358 Provision for credit losses 5,280

854

11,405

1,543 Impairment of flight equipment 34,959

29,880

37,156

67,979 Maintenance and other costs 7,107

3,783

24,494

17,010

Total operating expenses 209,530

186,145

563,999

539,824















Other income (expense):













Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

-

(463) Other 1,529

1,201

6,238

3,273 Total other income

1,529

1,201

6,238

2,810















Income from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings of

unconsolidated equity method investments 30,745

72,572

67,432

69,645 Income tax provision

6,025

23,071

15,286

22,332 Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investments, net of tax 925

603

1,787

1,780















Net income $





25,645

$





50,104

$





53,933

$





49,093















Preference share dividends -

-

(10,500)

(10,500)















Net income available to common shareholders $





25,645

$





50,104

$





43,433

$





38,593















Total comprehensive income available to common shareholders $





25,645

$





50,104

$





43,433

$





38,593

Aircastle

Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended

November 30,





2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income

$







53,933

$





49,093

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and restricted cash provided







by operating activities:







Depreciation 261,764

246,296

Amortization of deferred financing costs 12,611

10,612

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 16,972

14,669

Deferred income taxes 11,082

13,227

Collections on net investment in leases 1,565

5,444

Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings (37,654)

(35,437)

Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment (67,240)

(67,209)

Loss on extinguishment of debt -

463

Impairment of flight equipment 37,156

67,979

Provision for credit losses 11,405

1,543

Other (1,769)

(1,778)

Changes in certain assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable 504

11,368



Other assets (16,164)

2,223



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,351

8,947



Lease rentals received in advance 16,551

16,091















Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 309,067

343,531 Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment (669,597)

(688,722)

Proceeds from sale of flight equipment 198,816

334,164

Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of deposits returned and

aircraft sales deposits 3,126

7,765

Other (5,548)

1,500





Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (473,203)

(345,293) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from the issuance of common shares 200,000

-

Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings 1,383,709

139,800

Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings (1,632,983)

(163,543)

Deferred financing costs -

(291)

Debt extinguishment costs (7,673)

(8,674)

Security deposits and maintenance payments received 130,068

110,675

Security deposits and maintenance payments returned (14,014)

(17,679)

Dividends paid (21,000)

(21,000)





Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities 38,107

39,288 Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash: (126,029)

37,526











Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 231,861

170,682











Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $







105,832

$





208,208

Aircastle

Limited and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

November 30,



Nine Months Ended

November 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022















Net income $





25,645

$



50,104

$



53,933

$



49,093

Depreciation 86,647

82,872

261,764

246,296

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 2,641

3,763

16,972

14,669

Interest, net 57,037

50,757

170,963

151,638

Income tax provision 6,025

23,071

15,286

22,332

EBITDA 177,995

210,567

518,918

484,028 Adjustments:















Impairment of flight equipment 34,959

29,880

37,156

67,979

Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

-

463

















Adjusted EBITDA $



212,954

$



240,447

$

556,074

$

552,470

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization.

We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance.

It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.

Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization.

EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes.

Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

