Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market To Witness USD 3.5 Billion Expansion By 2033, Driven By Surging Demand And Ongoing Research Advancements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing prevalence of neurological disorders, such as Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, dystonia, and epilepsy, is a significant factor driving the growth of the DBS devices industry. DBS is an established treatment option for these conditions, offering symptom relief and improving patients' quality of life. New York, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to market, the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market is expected to reach around USD 3.5 Billion by 2033, indicating substantial growth compared to the 2023 value of USD 1.3 Billion . This signifies a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2033. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices represent sophisticated medical implants designed to alleviate neurological conditions, particularly movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, and dystonia. Surgeons strategically implant thin wire electrodes in specific brain areas, typically the subthalamic nucleus or globus pallidus, which connect to a neurostimulator device placed under the skin near the collarbone or chest. This device is then carefully programmed to emit controlled electrical pulses, modulating abnormal neural activity associated with the targeted disorder. While the exact mechanism is still under study, Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) has proven effective when conventional treatments, like medication, fall short. It enhances patients' quality of life without causing damage to brain tissue, offering a promising therapeutic approach. Decisions about DBS suitability for specific cases should be guided by individual considerations and ongoing research. The Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market has experienced significant growth due to the rising incidence of neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease and essential tremor. This neurosurgical procedure involves implanting advanced neurostimulators that emit targeted electrical impulses in the brain. Technological advancements have led to more sophisticated DBS devices, improving precision and reducing potential side effects. Key players in the medical device industry, such as Medtronic and Boston Scientific, actively contribute to the development and manufacturing of these devices. The market dynamics are influenced by the regulatory environment, with varying approval processes across regions. Ongoing research and clinical trials exploring DBS applications for various neurological and psychiatric disorders contribute to global market expansion. Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Request PDF Sample@ request-sample/ Key Takeaway:

Projected Market Growth : The market is expected to reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2033, experiencing significant growth from its 2023 value of USD 1.3 Billion .

Leading Technology : Dual Channel devices hold the majority market share at 57.5% , offering enhanced therapeutic capabilities for neurological conditions.

Dominant Application Segment : Parkinson's Disease segment leads with an impressive 65.8% market share.

Primary End-User : Hospitals & Clinics dominate with a substantial 52.2% market share.

Growth Opportunities : Expansion into emerging markets is encouraged, fueled by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. Regional Market Dynamics : North America leads the market with a significant 51.4% market share, valued at USD 0.668 billion , driven by innovation and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Factors affecting the growth of the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices industry The Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices industry's growth is driven by diverse factors. Technological progress , including electrode design and neurostimulation advancements, is pivotal. Continued research enhances efficacy, safety, and durability, propelling market expansion. Moreover, the rising prevalence of neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease fuels demand for DBS devices, a trend set to intensify with an aging global population. Expanding applications , such as in psychiatric disorders, further broaden the market's scope. Improved healthcare infrastructure , regulatory considerations, and favorable reimbursement policies contribute significantly. The competitive landscape , economic factors, and patient-centric innovations also play integral roles in shaping the dynamic growth of the DBS Devices industry. The industry's trajectory is guided by a synergy of factors. Technological strides, exemplified by electrode and neurostimulation innovations, are paramount for market growth. Ongoing research consistently refines the safety and efficacy of DBS devices, bolstering their market appeal. Additionally, the escalating incidence of neurological disorders, coupled with an aging global populace , propels the demand for DBS solutions. The industry's scope widens with the exploration of novel applications, including psychiatric disorders. Factors like enhanced healthcare infrastructure, regulatory frameworks , and favorable reimbursement policies are pivotal contributors. The dynamic interplay of a competitive landscape, economic influences, and patient-focused advancements collectively shape the evolving landscape of the DBS Devices industry. Regional Analysis North America dominated the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market in 2023 with an outstanding market share exceeding 51.4% . North America's expertise in technological innovations related to healthcare propelled its prominence within this market segment. North America's superior healthcare infrastructure has enabled widespread adoption of deep brain stimulation devices, thanks to access to cutting-edge facilities and skilled personnel. An increasing elderly population, coupled with neurological diseases like Parkinson's and essential tremor, has created an increase in neurological disorders such as Parkinson's and essential tremor. This rise has necessitated more technological devices designed to assist these conditions. North American regulatory frameworks have provided manufacturers and investors with confidence, guaranteeing the safety and efficacy of deep brain stimulation devices. North America continues its global leadership through technological advancement and an engaged healthcare ecosystem, but constantly changing market dynamics could pose new challenges and opportunities for stakeholders. Explore the strategic advantages our report holds for your business. Request a brochure to find out more #inquiry Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 1.3 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 USD 3.5 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 10.2% North America Revenue Share 51.4% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease and essential tremors is a key catalyst for the growth of the deep brain stimulation devices market. These devices play a crucial role in managing symptoms and enhancing the quality of life for patients dealing with such conditions. Technological advancements in deep brain stimulation, encompassing improvements in electrode design, surgical techniques , and device programming, are propelling market expansion. These innovations not only boost the effectiveness of the devices but also enhance safety, widening their range of applications. Additionally, the growing aging population worldwide, with its heightened susceptibility to neurodegenerative diseases associated with age, further fuels the market's growth. The shift towards minimally invasive procedures in surgery is another contributing factor, as both patients and healthcare professionals increasingly appreciate the benefits of less invasive approaches, fostering greater acceptance and utilization of deep brain stimulation devices.

Market Restraints

The growth of the deep brain stimulation market faces notable challenges. The high cost associated with devices and surgical procedures serves as a significant barrier, limiting access, particularly in regions with constrained healthcare resources. Regulatory approval processes are stringent, demanding time and resources, potentially delaying market entry for new products. A crucial hindrance is the limited awareness among both patients and healthcare professionals regarding the benefits of deep brain stimulation devices, requiring essential education initiatives for market expansion. Furthermore, inherent risks of adverse events and complications in these medical interventions raise concerns, potentially deterring patients and healthcare providers from opting for these procedures, thus impacting overall market growth. Addressing these challenges is vital for unlocking the full potential of deep brain stimulation technologies.

Market Opportunities

Expanding into emerging markets offers a significant opportunity for growth, particularly in regions witnessing a rise in neurological disorders and improving healthcare infrastructure. A strategic entry into these markets can open up new avenues for development. Additionally, investing in the research and development of next-generation deep brain stimulation devices is crucial. Ongoing innovation, such as closed-loop systems and adaptive algorithms, enhances patient-friendly solutions, driving market demand. Collaborations among healthcare institutions, technology firms, and research organizations can expedite comprehensive solution development, addressing unmet needs. The current trend towards personalized medicine creates another avenue for growth, enabling tailored deep brain stimulation therapies based on individual genetic, physiological, and behavioral factors. This approach enhances treatment efficacy, contributing to overall market expansion.

Report Segmentation of the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

Product Insight

In 2023, the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market witnessed a significant trend, notably with the Dual Channel segment taking the lead and securing over a 57.5% market share. This indicates a strong preference among consumers and healthcare practitioners for devices with dual-channel functionality. These devices, capable of simultaneously stimulating multiple areas within the brain, are gaining prominence due to their advanced therapeutic capabilities. The technology allows for a more personalized and targeted approach in treating neurological disorders, contributing to the segment's dominance. In contrast, the Single Channel segment, while still significant, experienced a relatively lower market share. Single Channel devices, focused on stimulating a single brain region, remain a viable option for specific cases. The ascendancy of the Dual Channel segment reflects the increasing demand for advanced and versatile solutions in deep brain stimulation, setting the stage for competition and innovation in the evolving market landscape.

Application Insight

In 2023, the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market witnessed an important transformation, with Parkinson's Disease segment dominating and holding an impressive 65.8% share. This surge is attributable to both rising prevalence of Parkinson's Disease and recognition of deep brain stimulation as an effective therapeutic approach. Pain Management saw rapid expansion due to rising instances of chronic pain, drawing in both healthcare professionals and patients seeking effective, non-invasive solutions for treatment. Additionally, promising outcomes were noted in Epilepsy, Essential Tremor, and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder segments, signaling an increasing use of deep brain stimulation devices to treat these neurological conditions. Depression became a key market segment due to increased use of neurostimulation for treating mental health conditions. Although smaller in terms of market presence, dystonia also made notable waves as patients found ways to effectively manage motor symptoms associated with movement disorders like Dystonia through therapy interventions that utilized neurostimulation therapy.

End-User Insight

In 2023, the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market demonstrated a notable presence, with Hospitals & Clinics leading at 52.2% . This dominance is credited to the crucial role these institutions play as primary healthcare providers, offering a controlled and sterile environment for complex medical interventions. The trust in healthcare professionals further solidifies this segment's stronghold. Homecare also gained traction, reflecting a shift towards patient-centric care. Patients now manage their treatment regimens at home, aligning with evolving end-user preferences. The Others category, including specialized treatment centers, significantly contributed to the market dynamics. As technology and healthcare preferences evolve, these segments are expected to undergo further transformations, showcasing the dynamic nature of the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market.

Recent Developments in the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market



In November 2023 , Nexstim NBS Therapy system collaborated with Otsuka Pharmaceutical for brain stimulation tech to address neurological and psychiatric disorders.

In September 2023 , Neuropace initiated a clinical trial to evaluate the use of its RNS System for Parkinson's, potentially expanding DBS therapy options.

In August 2023 , Positive data from the ACHIEVE study supports Percept PC+'s effectiveness in treating Tourette Syndrome.

In May 2023 , Abbott's Intellineura DBS system received FDA approval for Parkinson's, tremor, and dystonia, featuring MRI-conditional tech and a rechargeable battery.

In February 2023 , Aleva Neurotherapeutics secured €40 million to develop its closed-loop DBS system for Parkinson's, incorporating real-time brain activity monitoring. In January 2023 , Medtronic's Percept PC+ DBS system, launched in Europe, boasts the world's first integrated directional steering for precise brain region targeting.

Market Segmentation

Product



Single Channel Dual Channel

Application



Pain Management

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Parkinson's Disease

Depression

Dystonia Others

End-User



Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare Others

By Geography



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



The UK



Spain



Italy



Russia



Netherland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



India



New Zealand



Singapore



Thailand



Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

In the dynamic arena of the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market, key players are significantly shaping industry trends. Abbott, notably through its St. Jude Medical division, stands out for its commitment to cutting-edge medical technologies, addressing neurological disorders innovatively. Medtronic, a major force, leverages its rich history in medical devices to drive technological advancements in DBS, prioritizing improved patient outcomes. Boston Scientific Corporation, renowned for comprehensive healthcare solutions, emerges as a formidable contender in the DBS Devices Market, extending its expertise to neurostimulation. Aleva Neurotherapeutics S.A. introduces diversity, offering unique perspectives and solutions, fostering healthy competition, and propelling advancements in DBS technology. These players, marked by agility and adaptability, collectively contribute to the vibrant landscape of the DBS market.

Market Key Players



Abbott (St. Jude Medical)

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Aleva Neurotherapeutics S.A.

Nexstim

LivaNova PLC Neuropace Inc.

