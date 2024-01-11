Media reports James Bond star due in court

(MENAFN) Renowned Irish actor Pierce Brosnan, best known for his portrayal of James Bond, finds himself entangled in a legal dispute after reportedly entering a restricted zone at Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park. According to court records, the 70-year-old actor received a ticket for "foot travel in a thermal area" during a visit to the expansive nature reserve last month, where he had been filming for the upcoming movie 'Unholy Trinity' in nearby Montana.



Documents reviewed by the Los Angeles Times reveal that Brosnan has been ordered to appear at a United States District Court in Wyoming on January 23 to address the legal proceedings initiated against him. In addition to the thermal area violation, the actor was cited for "violating closures and use limits" within Yellowstone. While the potential criminal charges remain unclear, the Justice Department indicates that such cases could result in fines and imprisonment of up to six months.



Yellowstone National Park, famous for its natural wonders, imposes strict safety guidelines on visitors. The park's website emphasizes the importance of adhering to designated trails and boardwalks, cautioning that thermal formations like geysers and hot springs can cause severe or fatal burns. The guidelines highlight the unpredictable nature of the park's thermal features, emphasizing the risks associated with straying from designated paths.



The incident involving Brosnan serves as a reminder of the potential dangers within Yellowstone, where at least 20 people have lost their lives to natural thermal features since 1890, as reported by NBC News. As legal proceedings unfold, Brosnan's case underscores the importance of respecting park regulations and safety guidelines, even for well-known personalities navigating the pristine yet hazardous landscapes of iconic national parks.



MENAFN11012024000045015687ID1107708617