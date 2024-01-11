US teenager becomes first ever to win in Tetris

(MENAFN) In a remarkable gaming achievement, 13-year-old Willis Gibson from Oklahoma, known online as 'Blue Scuti,' has etched his name in history by becoming the first human to conquer the classic Nintendo video game Tetris, more than three decades since its initial release. Gibson's record-breaking feat unfolded in a gripping 38-minute gameplay session, during which he reached an unprecedented level 157 before encountering the game's legendary "kill screen," marking the de-facto conclusion of Tetris. His final score, an impressive '999999,' left the gaming community in awe.



In a video capturing the historic moment, Gibson can be heard expressing his exhilaration, pleading with the game to crash just before completing another line of falling blocks. The achievement surpassed previous expectations, as reaching level 29 was considered the upper limit until recent years. The elusive kill screen had only been reached by specially-designed artificial intelligence bots, making Gibson's accomplishment even more extraordinary.



Tetris, created by Soviet engineer Alexei Pajitnov in 1984, has captivated players for over three decades with its iconic falling blocks and progressively challenging gameplay. Despite its age, Tetris remains one of the most beloved and enduring video games in history, enjoying popularity across various platforms, including consoles and mobile phones.



Vince Clemente, president of the Classic Tetris World Championship, commented on Gibson's achievement, stating, "It's never been done by a human before." The breakthrough underscores the evolving capabilities of gamers and challenges the perceptions of what was once deemed impossible. As Tetris continues to captivate new generations of players, Gibson's feat serves as a testament to the enduring appeal and limitless potential within the realm of classic video gaming.



