EU country`s law enforcement issue warning over Russian televised series

(MENAFN) Latvian police have issued warnings to schools in the capital city, Riga, regarding the popular Russian crime mini-series 'The Boy's Word: Blood on the Asphalt.' The caution comes amid concerns that the show, which premiered in November and depicts the last years of the Soviet Union with a focus on brutal teenage street gangs, may be influencing violence among young viewers.



According to local channel TV3 Zinas, police sent notices to approximately 70 schools in Riga after suspecting a connection between a December fight involving several students and the content of the series. Sergejs Galilejevs, the police chief responsible for eastern Riga, stated that the authorities aim to "identify situations or signals that may be connected to the violence among young people."



The eight-part series, gaining popularity since its release, has prompted concerns about its potential impact on the behavior of young viewers. While the police have not definitively linked the December fight to the TV series, they remain vigilant in monitoring any signs that may suggest a connection.



School principals and teachers confirmed receiving the notices but were unable to pinpoint specific incidents directly linked to the Russian show. Pavels Pestovs, the head of School №72, noted that students are quoting the series and playing songs from it, indicating its popularity among the youth.



The cautionary approach by Latvian authorities reflects a broader concern about the influence of media content on societal behavior, particularly among the younger demographic. As discussions unfold about the potential impact of popular culture on real-life conduct, the Latvian police's proactive measures highlight the need for ongoing monitoring and awareness regarding the potential consequences of media consumption, especially when it comes to content depicting violence and anti-social behavior.



MENAFN11012024000045015687ID1107708615