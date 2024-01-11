US administration debt greatest hazard to international economy

(MENAFN) In a stark warning, Russian government agency Roscongress has pinpointed the United States' government debt and budget deficit as the most significant threats to the global economy in the current year. According to a report released on Wednesday, Roscongress contends that the astronomical USD34 trillion owed by Washington is a mathematical impossibility to pay off, highlighting the precarious nature of the current economic scenario.



The report delves into the challenges posed by the colossal debt, emphasizing that its accumulation at low-interest rates creates a situation where refinancing becomes problematic at higher rates. Roscongress predicts that in the medium term, servicing the United States debt will cost an unprecedented USD1 trillion annually, posing a substantial burden on economic activity and cash flow.



Titled 'Key Events – 2024. Geoeconomics. Forecasts. Major risks,' the report underscores the complexity of the United States debt situation, emphasizing that restarting the printing press this year is not a viable solution. Such a move would risk exacerbating inflation, a concern that gained prominence in 2022 when consumer prices surged to levels not seen in decades. The Federal Reserve responded with a series of rate hikes to counter inflationary pressures.



At the end of December, the United States government's federal debt surpassed USD34 trillion, marking a historic high and raising concerns about the sustainability of such financial obligations. The report draws attention to the per capita impact, noting that the debt translates to approximately USD102,000 for every man, woman, and child in the country. Moreover, the total public debt of the United States is now equivalent to the combined economies of China, Germany, Japan, India, and the United Kingdom, as highlighted by the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, a nonpartisan fiscal policy group in New York.



As the global economy navigates through 2024, the implications of the United States government's financial challenges are expected to reverberate across international markets.



The report from Roscongress underscores the urgency of addressing the debt issue and highlights the potential ramifications for global economic stability in the face of this significant threat.



