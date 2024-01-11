Intel declares dedicated AI chips for vehicles

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, United States chipmaker Intel has revealed plans to launch specialized AI-focused chips tailored for the automotive sector. This new technology, touted as the "first-generation AI-enhanced software-defined vehicle system-on-chip (SoC)," aims to usher in a new era of artificial intelligence-powered features in vehicles.



Jack Weast, Vice President and General Manager of Intel Automotive, highlighted the transformative potential of these SoCs, designed to power generative AI features that go beyond traditional applications. According to Weast, the chips will play a pivotal role in enhancing driving experiences through AI-driven navigation, voice assistants, vehicle controls, and additional functionalities such as video conferencing and video games.



Intel is adopting a comprehensive approach, referring to it as a "whole vehicle" strategy, to address the automotive industry's significant challenges. The integration of innovative AI solutions across the vehicle platform is positioned as a key enabler in navigating the industry's transition to electric vehicles (EVs), aligning with broader trends in the automotive landscape.



Beyond entertainment and navigation, the SoCs will also contribute to safety measures by monitoring passengers and drivers for unsafe behavior. For instance, the technology can ensure that children are properly secured in the back seat. Notably, vehicles equipped with these chips will receive updates via over-the-air software, mirroring the convenience seen in smartphone updates rather than relying on physical additions of new components.



In a strategic move, Intel announced its first buyer for the cutting-edge AI chips – Chinese automaker Zeekr, an electric vehicle (EV) subbrand of Geely. Zeekr plans to leverage the SoCs to deliver an "enhanced living room experience in vehicles." The first Zeekr vehicle featuring Intel's AI chips is anticipated to hit the roads later this year, marking a significant milestone in the integration of advanced semiconductor technology into the automotive domain.



While Zeekr is the first disclosed partner, Intel shared that it is currently in negotiations with several other carmakers, signaling broader industry interest in adopting these AI-enhanced chips. As the automotive sector continues its rapid evolution toward smarter, more connected vehicles, Intel's foray into specialized AI chips is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of in-car experiences and safety standards.



