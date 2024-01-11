               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Date For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results And Conference Call


1/11/2024 6:47:53 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN ) ("AQN") today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Friday, March 8, 2024, before market open. AQN will hold an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. eastern time on Friday, March 8, 2024, hosted by Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chris Huskilson, and Chief Financial Officer, Darren Myers.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date:

Friday, March 8, 2024

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET

Conference Call:

Toll Free Dial-In Number

1 (800) 715-9871

Toll Dial-In Number

1 (647) 932-3411

Conference ID

7706966

Webcast:


Presentation also available at:

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and Liberty

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with approximately $18 billion of total assets. AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada. In addition, AQN owns, operates, and/or has net interests in over 4 GW of installed renewable energy capacity.

AQN's common shares, preferred shares, Series A, and preferred shares, Series D are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.A, and AQN.D, respectively. AQN's common shares, Series 2019-A subordinated notes and equity units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQNB, and AQNU, respectively.

Visit AQN at
and follow us on Twitter @AQN_Utilities.

