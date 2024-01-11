Carolinas AGC Announces 2024 CAGC Foundation Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce the 2024 Foundation Board of Directors. The CAGC Foundation Board is made up of the following members:

Officers:

Chair: Edison Cassels, Edison Foard Construction

Chair Elect: Chad Webb, J. M. Cope Construction

CAGC Chair: Dean Wilson, Hood Construction Company, Inc.

Immediate Past Chair: Claudia Dodgen, Crowder Constructors Inc.

Treasurer: Evan Sowell, Langston Construction Company

Secretary: Dave Simpson, CAE, Carolinas AGC

Trustees:

Scott Fant, Reeves

Ed Roper, NJR Construction

Richard Latorre, Latorre Insurance

Fiorella Horna, Fiorella Consulting & Training Services

Melissa Cole, Palmetto Corp.

Elisabeth Kovacs, SC Manufacturers Alliance

Andrew Gardner, NC Community College System

Kristie Van Auken, NC Department of Public Instruction

Karl McCottry, SCDOT

Kate Daniels, Daniels and Daniels Construction

Kelsey Davis, WB Moore Company of Charlotte

Staff:

Betsy Bailey, CAE, COO, CAGC Foundation, Inc.

It is the mission of CAGC Foundation, Inc. to serve the construction industry by financially supporting excellent workforce development and research programs, activities, and services in the Carolinas. For more information regarding the CAGC Foundation call 704/372-1450.

Carolinas

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development.

(Media Contact: Lori McGovern , 704/222-8246)

SOURCE Carolinas AGC