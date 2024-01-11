CVF Credit Union Adds Key Staff Ahead Of Branch Re-Opening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CVF New Hires (Left to right): Lisa Hensley, Keiara Lamb, Debrah King, and Stephanie Warren have joined the CVF team.

Local Credit Union continues to reimagine itself to prepare for re-opening of tech-heavy branch

- Emma Teller, Vice President of OperationsLIVONIA, MICHIGAN, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CVF Credit Union is pleased to announce the following staff have joined the Credit Union : Lisa Hensley as a Fraud Analyst; Debrah King and Keiara Lamb as iTellers; Felix Hopkins and Ella Wilkinson as Financial Service Representatives; and, Stephanie Warren as a Branch Manager. The hiring come as the Credit Union prepares to fully re-open their Plymouth Branch in early 2024.“As we reshape our operations to become more agile and automated, the addition of each of these team members was a crucial step in the overall re-opening process of our Plymouth branch,” shared Emma Teller, Vice President of Operations, CVF Credit Union.“They bring a wealth of knowledge and service centric experiences we feel will be a tremendous fit to our team and benefit to our members.”. Hensley comes with more than 25 years of Credit Union experience in a wide variety of positions.. Lamb arrives with a decade of retail experience and is also working towards her Cyber Security endorsement.. King arrives having spent more than 15 years in Credit Unions and is a freelance photographer in her spare time.. Hopkins and Wilkinson both come with more than five years of retail experience across a variety of organizations.. Warren has almost 30 years of financial services experience and returns to CVF after spending nearly seven years at other Credit Unions in Southeastern Michigan.Closed since June 2022, the Plymouth Branch is nearing completion of a major transformation from traditional teller lines into a high-tech, high-touch branch featuring multiple interactive teller machines (ITMs), a café-style floorplan, and a coffee bar. The Credit Union recently re-opened their drive-up lanes with plans to re-open the branch fully in early 2024.With branch locations in Livonia and Plymouth, CVF Credit Union provides financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in 29 counties in the state of Michigan. In addition to the credit union's branches, ATMs and extensive online services, members have access to more than 5,000 shared branches and nearly 30,000 ATMs nationwide. Member deposits are insured to $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), a U.S. government agency. For more information and to learn how you can join, call 734-432-0212 or visit . CVF Credit Union is a division of Catholic Vantage Financial.

