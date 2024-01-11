Geospatial Analytics Market Set To Surpass USD 186.43 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Location Intelligence Revolution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Geospatial Analytics Market

Geospatial Analytics Market size was valued at USD 71.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 186.43 billion by 2030

- SNS InsiderAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Harnessing Location Intelligence Revolutionizes Geospatial Analytics Market GrowthThe SNS Insider report indicates that the Geospatial Analytics Market size was valued at USD 71.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 186.43 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.65% from 2023 to 2030.Geospatial analytics is a transformative field that collects, manipulates, and visualizes data from geographic information systems (GIS), including GPS and satellite imagery. This technology integrates geographic coordinates and identifiers like street addresses and zip codes to create models and visualizations for precise trend forecasting and modelling. Analysts discern relevant information from geographically sorted data, providing precise trend analysis and predictive insights. It enhances traditional data types by adding timing and location, employing satellite imagery, GPS, geotagging, and mapping to generate invaluable data for strategic decision-making across industries.Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: @The Prominent Players of the Market:. Google LLC. Microsoft Corporation. CARTO. Alteryx. Bentley Systems Incorporated. Descartes Labs Inc.. Tomtom. Esri. Pitney Bowes. Fugro. General Electric Co.. MDA CorporationMarket Analysis :Growing demand for location intelligence is a pivotal factor driving geospatial analytics. Organizations across sectors recognize the value spatial insights bring, integrating geospatial data with business data to understand spatial relationships, patterns, and trends. Technological advancements in cloud computing, big data analytics, and AI have further accelerated demand, making geospatial data more accessible. The integration and analysis of diverse geospatial datasets empower organizations to derive crucial insights, enabling data-driven decisions and innovation.Segment Analysis :Solutions dominate the market due to their advanced capabilities for spatial data analysis and decision-making. They find applications in various domains such as urban planning, transportation, and environmental management.Cloud deployment holds the largest market size, leveraging cloud computing for scalable processing, storage, and analysis of spatial data.Disaster management leads the application segment due to real-time monitoring and rapid response capabilities, while natural resource exploration is expected to grow rapidly due to increasing demand for critical resources.Key Market Segmentation:By Component. Solution. ServicesBy Enterprise Size. Large Enterprises. Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes)By Deployment. Cloud. On-PremisesBy Application. Disaster Management and Risk Reduction. Public Safety and Medicine Delivery. Surveying. Climate Change Adaptation. OthersBy End-User:. Defense and Internal Security. Retail & Logistics. Government. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI). Energy & Utilities. Agriculture. Infrastructure & Urban Development. Healthcare & Life Sciences. OthersKey Regional Development:The North American region's dominance stems from increased investments in satellite systems and expanded drone technology usage for industrial applications. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow significantly due to rapid urbanization and infrastructural advancements driven by countries like India, China, and Indonesia.Buy This Exclusive Report: @Key Takeaways:. The geospatial analytics market is set to exceed USD 186.43 billion by 2030, driven by the fusion of location intelligence and technological advancements.. Recent Developments:. In 2023, Capella Space launched its Analytics Partner Program to meet the rising demand for SAR technology-based geospatial goods and solutions.. In 2023, Esri introduced ArcGIS Reality to facilitate smarter digital twins using imagery from various sources.. Astraea unveiled a scalable access service for top-tier commercial satellite imagery.. Satellogic Inc. partnered with UP42, offering direct access to satellite tasking capabilities through the UP42 platform. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.3 Impact of Ongoing Recession4.3.1 Introduction4.3.2 Impact on major economies4.3.2.1 US4.3.2.2 Canada4.3.2.3 Germany4.3.2.4 France4.3.2.5 United Kingdom4.3.2.6 China4.3.2.7 japan4.3.2.8 South Korea4.3.2.9 Rest of the World5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST AnalysisContinue.....About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

