Vietnam Solar Panel Market Expected To Rise At 8.20% CAGR During 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Vietnam Solar Panel Market Report by Type (Crystal Silicon, Monocrystalline Silicon, Polycrystalline Silicon, Thin Film, and Others), End Use (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), and Region 2024-2032", The Vietnam solar panel market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.20% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Vietnam Solar Panel Industry:

Rising Environmental Concerns:

The escalating demand for solar panels due to rising environmental and climate concerns among individuals is propelling the growth of the market in Vietnam. In addition, people are becoming aware about the detrimental effects of fossil fuel combustion on air quality. Moreover, the growing preference for cleaner energy alternatives like solar power is offering a positive market outlook. Furthermore, solar panels offer an eco-friendly energy solution, producing electricity without emitting greenhouse gases (GHG) or other pollutants. This aligns with the commitment of the country to maintaining environmental sustainability.

Increasing Demand for Energy:

The increasing demand for electricity in several industries is contributing to the growth of the market in Vietnam. Apart from this, solar panels offer a sustainable solution to meet the growing energy requirements. Moreover, solar panels can generate electricity without depleting finite fossil fuel resources and align with the long-term energy security goals of the country. In addition, solar power complements the energy mix by providing electricity during daylight hours and reducing the reliance on traditional power sources. This reliability is making solar panels a favored choice for commercial establishments and industries seeking consistent and cost-effective energy supply.

Favorable Government Initiatives:

Governing agencies in Vietnam are encouraging the adoption of solar panels by providing feed-in tariffs (FiTs), which is impelling the market growth. Moreover, these FiTs guarantee a fixed price for solar energy generated over a specific period, making solar panel investments financially attractive for both individuals and companies. In line with this, governing authorities are offering tax incentives and exemptions for solar power projects, further lowering the barrier to entry for key players. Additionally, the rising focus on renewable energy to minimize carbon footprint is supporting the market growth in Vietnam.

Leading Companies Operating in the Vietnam Solar Panel Industry:

CRC Solar Cell Joint Stock Company

Green Wing Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holdings Company

SolarBK Group

Vietnam Solar Panel Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

Crystal Silicon

Monocrystalline Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Others

On the basis of the type, the market has been divided into crystal silicon, monocrystalline silicon, polycrystalline silicon, thin film, and others.

By End Use:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Based on the end use, the market has been classified into commercial, residential, and industrial.

Regional Insights:

Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam

Southern Vietnam

Region-wise, the Vietnam solar panel market is segmented into Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.

Vietnam Solar Panel Market Trends:

Technological advancements in solar panel design and manufacturing benefit in providing increased efficiency and durability. In addition, these improvements not only enhance the performance of solar panels but also make them more cost-effective and appealing to a wider range of individuals in Vietnam.

Solar panels play a crucial role in providing electricity to rural and remote areas of Vietnam where grid access is limited. In line with this, this assists in improving the quality of life for residents in the country.

