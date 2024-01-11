Sunny Says It Would Be Interesting If He, Vicky Don’T Play Brothers In Movie

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Actor Sunny Kaushal has revealed what kind of film he would like to be in with his brother Vicky Kaushal.

Recently, at an event, Sunny Kaushal spoke about the same and said how he would want to be more than just a brother to Vicky if they worked together.

Sunny said: "It will be interesting if we are not playing brothers in the movie, but some different characters. It would be fun to do action. Since dad is an action director, we want to explore that and we feel we will be able to excel in it."

On the work front, Sunny will be seen in 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba', 'Letters To Mr Khanna' and 'Shiddat 2'.

