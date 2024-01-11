Vehicle sales in Russia provide Chian preference over Japan

(MENAFN) In a historic shift, China has reportedly surpassed Japan to become the world's leading car exporter in 2023, marking a significant milestone for the Chinese automotive industry. The surge in sales, driven by strong demand in Russia and a global appetite for electric vehicles, has propelled China to the forefront of the international automotive market, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).



The CPCA revealed that overall auto exports, encompassing passenger cars, buses, and trucks, surged by an impressive 56% compared to 2022, reaching a staggering USD102 billion. The announcement, made during a press conference on Tuesday, solidified China's position as the world's largest car exporter, leaving Japan trailing behind.



A report from the Wall Street Journal sheds light on the key factors contributing to China's ascendancy, with traditional gas-powered automobiles playing a pivotal role in driving the export boom. The surge in demand, notably in Russia, has created an opportunity for Chinese carmakers to fill the void left by the departure of Western brands. The Journal highlights that Chinese manufacturers sold over five times as many vehicles in Russia in 2023 compared to the previous year, reaching a notable 840,000 units.



Chinese customs data further underscores the remarkable growth in the Russian market, revealing a staggering 545 percent increase in vehicle shipments from China during the first 11 months of 2023 compared to the same period the previous year. This surge has established Russia as China's fastest-growing export market, with Chinese brands claiming over 90 percent of the country's car imports in 2023, following the departure of European, American, South Korean, and Japanese manufacturers.



The shift in global rankings underscores China's increasing dominance in the automotive sector, fueled not only by traditional vehicle exports but also by the rising global demand for electric vehicles. As China continues to reshape the dynamics of the international car market, the implications of this milestone are likely to reverberate across the industry, influencing strategic decisions and shaping the future landscape of the global automotive trade.





