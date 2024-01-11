IGNITE Veterinary Solutions And Verticalvet Establish A Learning Alliance To Elevate Veterinary Practices And Enrich Educational Opportunities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

IGNITE Veterinary Solutions, a pioneering force in veterinary education, is delighted to announce the launch of a dynamic Affiliate Program Partnership with VerticalVet, a market-leading veterinary Group Resource Community (GRC).

This partnership is about truly adding value to the veterinary profession and is marked by VerticalVet's intentional commitment to providing access to market-leading learning content for its fast-growing membership. VerticalVet members will now have privileged access to IGNITE's innovative products, programs, and solutions. This means VerticalVet members can now take full advantage of IGNITE's comprehensive educational resources, empowering their teams and enabling them to deliver the highest level of veterinary care. The relationship is an investment that underscores the shared commitment of both IGNITE and VerticalVet to raising the bar in the veterinary profession through education and workforce development.

"The crux of our learning partnership with IGNITE expands our broad offering for our members, providing them even more resources and tools to thrive," said John Wagoner, CEO of VerticalVet. "IGNITE's unique educational products and programs embody our commitment to fostering professional growth and workforce development at a time when practices especially need effective tools to optimize their practices during unprecedented times. This is an important investment in our members but also the future of veterinary care."

In addition, for a limited time,

VerticalVet is also offering qualified members sponsored scholarships enabling access to IGNITE's market-leading Veterinary Receptionist Certificate of Excellence Program (VRCE), which provides veterinary customer care teams a proven reskilling approach to improving customer experience, hospital revenue and employee retention.



Mark Shaw, CEO of IGNITE Veterinary Solutions, remarked, "We are thrilled to partner with VerticalVet. This exciting relationship, along with their scholarship program, allows us both to expand our offerings to an even wider audience, cultivating a new generation of veterinary professionals passionate about delivering unparalleled animal care while providing exceptional customer service."

Through these offerings, IGNITE Veterinary Solutions and VerticalVet are accelerating the growth of the veterinary profession with highly differentiated next-generation learning tools for veterinary teams. The timing is fascinating as IGNITE launches its new platform and learning ecosystem along with a rich pipeline of new products designed to further upskill and reskill veterinary teams during a time when talent and competent point-of-need tools really matter.



About IGNITE Veterinary Solutions

IGNITE Veterinary Solutions is an independent company devoted to advancing animal care through innovation, learning, and knowledge. The company focuses on enhancing the veterinary profession through innovative educational resources and practical solutions, helping veterinary teams improve client service, increase productivity, and deliver superior pet care. For more information, visit



For more information about the Veterinary Receptionist Certificate of Excellence (VRCE) program, please visit

or email [email protected]

About VerticalVet

Started by industry veterans with practice, industry, distribution, and manufacturing experience, Dr. Hank

Swartz and John Wagoner joined forces to vertically align all of he tools and resources clinics would need under one roof. However, the goal was never to be "just another discount club." VerticalVet is a Group Resource Community (GRC). We provide independent veterinary owners, practice managers, and technicians access to customized best practices, education, real-time data insights, simplified marketing automation, and tailored partner solutions. The VerticalVet community is diverse, inclusive, and focused on building a better normal together, allowing members to have the peace of mind to focus on what matters most: providing excellent patient care. We didn't stop there! In 2022, VerticalVet joined forces with Vimians Group, a Veterinary Services segment, VetFamily! Together, VerticalVet is now part of a global and diversified group of innovation-driven companies with a shared passion for making a positive impact through improving animal health. At VerticalVet our customer needs are at the center of everything we do. For more information visit



