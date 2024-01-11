Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Report 2024: A $2.13 Billion Market By 2030, Expanding At A CAGR Of 6.6% From 2024 To 2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Industry (Clinical Diagnostics, Cannabis), Technology (Cell Culture, PCR), End-use (CROs, Hospitals), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global laboratory proficiency testing market size is expected to reach USD 2.13 billion by 2030, expanding at a

CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030.

End-use industries, such as healthcare, environmental, food, and pharmaceuticals, are subject to strict regulatory requirements and accreditation standards, which is anticipated to drive the demand for laboratory proficiency testing in the coming years. Moreover, participating in proficiency testing programs helps laboratories demonstrate compliance with these standards and regulatory bodies, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of their evaluating procedures, thereby contributing to the growth of the overall market.

Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Report Highlights



Based on industry, the clinical diagnostic segment held the largest revenue share in 2023 due to the widespread adoption of proficiency testing to keep clinical diagnostic test results reliable and high-quality

The cell culture technology segment held the largest revenue share in 2023 owing to its wide usage in identifying contagious microorganisms in different applications

The hospitals end-use segment dominated the market in 2023. However, the contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030 due to the increasing demand for outsourcing services in the healthcare sector

North America held the largest share of 43.78% in 2023 due to the presence of well-established players, developed pharmaceutical & diagnostics industries, and high adoption of laboratory proficiency test Key players operating in the market constantly focus on product launches, partnerships, and geographical expansions to maintain their industry position

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Industry and Technology Snapshot

2.3. End-use Snapshot

2.4. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.3. Market Trends and Outlook

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Increasing Focus on Water Testing

3.4.2. Legalization of Medical Cannabis and Growing Number of Cannabis Testing Laboratories

3.4.3. Increase in Outbreaks of Foodborne Illnesses

3.5. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1. High Capital Investment for Laboratory Proficiency Testing

3.6. Industry Analysis Tools

3.7. Market Opportunity Analysis, by Industry

3.7.1. Clinical Diagnostics

3.7.2. Pharmaceuticals

3.7.3. Microbiology

3.7.4. Cannabis

3.7.5. Others

Chapter 4. Industry Business Analysis

4.1. Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market: Industry Movement Analysis

4.2. Clinical Diagnostics

4.2.2. Clinical Chemistry

4.2.3. Immunochemistry

4.2.4. Hematology

4.2.5. Oncology

4.2.6. Molecular Diagnostics

4.2.6.2. PCR

4.2.6.3. Others

4.2.7. Coagulation

4.3. Pharmaceuticals

4.3.2. Biological Products

4.3.2.2. Vaccines

4.3.2.3. Blood

4.3.2.4. Tissues

4.4. Microbiology

4.4.2. Pathogen Testing

4.4.3. Sterility Testing

4.4.4. Endotoxin & Pyrogen Testing

4.4.5. Growth Promotion Testing

4.5. Cannabis

4.5.2. Medical

4.5.3. Non-Medical

Chapter 5. Technology Business Analysis

5.1. Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market: Technology Movement Analysis

5.2. Cell Culture

5.3. Spectrometry

5.4. Polymerase Chain Reaction

5.5. Chromatography

5.6. Immunoassays

Chapter 6. End-use Business Analysis

6.1. Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market: End-use Movement Analysis

6.2. Hospitals

6.3. Contract Research Organizations

6.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

6.5. Academic & Research Institutes

6.6. Laboratories

6.6.2. Independent Laboratories

6.6.3. Specialty Laboratories

Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape



LGC

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Randox Laboratories

QACS - The Challenge Test Laboratory

Merck KGaA

Weqas

BIPEA

NSI Lab Solutions

Absolute Standards, Inc. INSTAND

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets