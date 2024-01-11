Golf Equipment Market Is Set To Skyrocket Beyond US$ 11,758.1 Million With A Thriving 4.50% CAGR By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Direct-to-consumer Brands Challenge Retail, Offering Golf Equipment at Competitive Online Prices, Revolutionizing Accessibility, and Reshaping Consumer-brand Interactions. The Golf Equipment Industry is projected to Surpass US$ 11,758.1 million by 2034.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The golf equipment market is projected to be worth US$ 7,571.4 million in 2024. The industry is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.50% through 2034, surpassing a valuation of US$ 11,758.1 million . The golf equipment industry witnesses a surge in demand driven by technological advancements in club designs and materials. Innovations like adjustable hosels, aerodynamic clubhead shapes, and multi-material constructions are amplifying performance and customization options for players.



The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in golf club manufacturing is enhancing precision in clubface design, leading to optimized ball speeds and improved accuracy. This influx of innovative drivers not only attracts seasoned golfers seeking performance gains but also engages new enthusiasts looking for cutting-edge equipment. The rise of women's golf presents a significant growth avenue, with manufacturers focusing on developing equipment tailored to female players. The burgeoning interest in golf tourism also creates demand for travel-friendly and versatile golf equipment.

Customization emerges as a dominant trend, with golfers seeking personalized club fittings and unique designs. Sustainable practices are gaining traction, with eco-friendly materials and production methods becoming a focal point for conscious consumers. Smart technology integration, such as GPS-enabled clubs and swing analysis tools, is enhancing the overall golfing experience. Furthermore, collaborations between golf equipment brands and fashion houses are influencing the aesthetic appeal of golf apparel, aligning with the trend of golf as a lifestyle choice.

“The incorporation of golf into fitness and wellness trends offers opportunities for equipment manufacturers to position their products as tools for a healthy and active lifestyle.” - Sneha Verghese , Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Key Takeaways from the Golf Equipment Market



The golf club segment is projected to be the market leader in 2024, capturing a significant 35.10% share.

The retail segment is expected to be the dominant sales channel for golf equipment in 2024, accounting for a substantial 47.10% share of the market.

The United States golf equipment industry is anticipated to record a 19.8% CAGR through 2034.

The Germany golf equipment industry is projected to register a significant CAGR of 20.5% through 2034.

The China golf equipment industry is anticipated to witness a rapid 20.3% CAGR through 2034.

The India golf equipment industry is poised to witness a CAGR of 20.8% through 2034. The United Kingdom golf equipment industry is projected to experience a robust CAGR of 21.1% through 2034.



Competitive Landscape of the Golf Equipment Market

Top Players in the Golf Equipment Industry



Callaway Golf

TaylorMade Golf

Acushnet Holdings Corporation (Titleist)

Bridgestone Corporation

Mizuno Corporation

Wilson Sporting Goods

PING Inc

SRI Sports Limited (Dunlop, Cleveland, Srixon)

Nike, Inc.

Yonex Co., Ltd. Cobra Golf



Emerging challengers like Cobra Golf, Wilson Sporting Goods, PING Inc., and SRI Sports Limited (Dunlop, Cleveland, Srixon) are gaining traction through competitive pricing, innovative technologies, and targeted marketing strategies, challenging the dominance of established players and capturing a significant share.

Key competitive factors shaping the industry include innovation, brand loyalty, pricing strategy, distribution channels, and sustainability. The rise of e-commerce is rapidly changing distribution channels, with direct-to-consumer brands and online retailers providing convenient and accessible purchasing options.

Recent Developments in the Golf Equipment Market:



Callaway launched new Paradym Star Woods irons, featuring a new titanium face design for explosive distance and forgiveness.

TaylorMade launched their Stealth Plus+ irons, combining forged construction with a revolutionary face insert for explosive distance and a tour-proven feel. Titleist introduced the TSi3 driver with a smaller profile and redesigned crown for improved aerodynamics and workability.



Key Segmentation from the Golf Equipment Market:

By Product Type:



Golf Club

Golf Ball

Golf Gear Golf Footwear & Apparel

By Distribution Channel:



Retail

Online

Specialty stores Others

By Price:



Low

Mid High



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Middle East and Africa

Authored by:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments about Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work primarily focuses on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analyses of Food and beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

