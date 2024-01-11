Trends For Kitchen Designs For Family Homes & For The Elderly In Templestowe 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Indoor-Outdoor Kitchens Popular in Templestowe

Industry professionals in Templestowe have observed significant shifts in kitchen designs and what might be deemed essential in today's modern kitchen.

- Ash FurozadehTEMPLESTOWE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The time for Templestowe's kitchen awakening has come. Premium Kitchen Renovations owner Ash Furousdeh acknowledges that the kitchen is no longer just a place for meal preparation, the modern kitchen has become the focal point of the home, reflecting the diverse lifestyles of its residents.locations/templestowe-kitchen-design-installation/Trends Among Young ProfessionalsIn trendy areas like Templestowe and Melbourne's inner suburbs, young professionals are driving demand for kitchens that blend style with high-tech functionality. These individuals seek spaces that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also equipped with the latest in smart technology. Touchless faucets, Wi-Fi-enabled appliances, and voice-controlled lighting are becoming standard features.“The integration of technology in kitchen design is not just a fad. It's a reflection of how young professionals in Melbourne are living their lives," a design specialist from Premium Kitchen Renovations notes.Another aspect that is high on the minds of the younger generation is sustainability, a trend that is reflected in many kitchen designs these days. Energy-efficient appliances, LED lighting, and sustainable materials like bamboo or recycled glass countertops are in high demand.Premium Kitchen Renovations designer Ash Furousdeh who serves Templestowe residents is increasingly aware of the environmental impact of the construction industry, and this is reflected in modern kitchen design choices they see happening as we enter 2024. However, eco-friendly choices are not only about reducing our global environmental impact but also giving the homeowner long-term savings through reduced utility bills.And that brings us to the topic of families where the kitchen needs to be both functional and safe. This can mean durable materials that can withstand the rigours of daily use. Also kid-friendly features like rounded countertops, non-slip flooring, and lower storage spaces are becoming more common in family kitchen spaces. As is the growing preference for open-plan layouts (still a popular choice for families). Open-plan kitchens allow parents to supervise children while they cook, and they often include larger islands and dining areas, promoting family interaction.Designing Kitchens for The Aged Living In Their Own HomesAs the population ages, there is a growing need for kitchens that accommodate the needs of older adults. Ergonomic design features that promote safety and ease of use are essential. This can mean things like raised dishwashers, wall ovens at eye level, and slip-resistant flooring. With more seniors choosing to continue to live in their own homes through their later years, it brings the importance of designing a kitchen that helps older adults maintain their independence into play. These elements have become a critical consideration in today's kitchen designs when remodelling for seniors.This is the very reason why the one-size-fits-all approach no longer suffices. Instead, customisation is the key. With tailor-made designs, homeowners can tailor every aspect of their kitchen to their tastes and needs. This customisation extends to cabinetry, colour schemes, and even the type of materials used. Every client has a unique vision for their kitchen, and our job is to turn that vision into reality,” says the owner at Premium Kitchen Renovations.Newer Influences Are Being Incorporated Into Traditional Templestowe Kitchen DesignsThe influence of social media and home design shows cannot be understated. Templestowe, being the type of community that keeps a keen eye on trends, modern approaches are continuing to replace the traditional kitchen which can look charming but can lack the modern conveniences that are very quickly becoming essentials. Platforms like Instagram and Pinterest, as well as popular home renovation exhibitions, have exposed homeowners to a wide array of styles and ideas, fueling their desire for innovative and stylish kitchens.“Clients come to us more informed and inspired than ever before,” observes Premium Kitchen Renovations' owner Ash Furozadeh.Even lighting and colour play a crucial role in modern kitchen design. Statement lighting fixtures go beyond functionality, serving also as decorative pieces. So too is the use of colour which is becoming bolder, with homeowners opting for vibrant cabinets or contrasting colour schemes to reflect their personality.Alfresco Outdoor Kitchens Suit The Style for Templestowe HomeownersAnother emerging trend in Melbourne is the integration of outdoor and indoor spaces. Outdoor kitchens equipped with grills, pizza ovens, and comfortable seating areas are becoming increasingly popular, especially in homes with large backyards. More and more new homes are being designed with outdoor cooking facilities as the love for alfresco cooking and dining continues to grow.Now It's Your TurnIn Templestowe, kitchens are evolving into a multifunctional space that reflects the changing lifestyles and preferences of Melbourne's residents. From high-tech features for the young professional to sustainable designs for the eco-conscious, the modern kitchen is about more than just cooking – it's about living. As these trends continue to develop, they showcase the creativity and adaptability of Melbourne's homeowners and the design professionals can help bring their visions to life.Premium Kitchen Renovations is an innovative kitchen designer/builder company. They have their factory in Dandenong where they create customised kitchens, tailored to suit the individual.locations/templestowe-kitchen-design-installation/

