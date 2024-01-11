E-Commerce Packaging Market Surges Towards USD 210.94 Billion By 2030 Driven By Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

E-Commerce Packaging Market

"E-Commerce Packaging Market size was USD 64.78 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 210.94 billion by 2030"

- Sr. Researcher Sushant KadamAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Research conducted by SNS Insider highlights the exponential growth expected in the E-Commerce Packaging Market. Factors such as rising internet penetration, economic expansion, and increased online spending are significant contributors to this surge.E-Commerce Packaging Market size was USD 64.78 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 210.94 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 15.9 % over the forecast period of 2023-2030.Some Major Key Players in the E-commerce Packaging Market. Alpha Packaging. Amcor Plc. Transcontinental Inc. WINPAK Ltd. ALPLA. CCL Industries. Mondi. Coveris. Constantia Flexibles. Berry Global Group IncGet A Sample Report @Valued at USD 64.78 Billion in 2022, the E-Commerce Packaging Market is poised for substantial growth, propelled by the global shift towards online shopping. The increasing dependence of consumers on e-commerce platforms, particularly in the U.S., and the rising demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions contribute to this upward trajectory.Market Report Scope:The E-Commerce Packaging industry is witnessing unprecedented growth, primarily fueled by the thriving e-commerce landscape, especially in the United States. The robust growth is attributed to the high consumer spending power in the U.S. and the pervasive reliance on smartphones and the internet for shopping. Corrugated boxes emerge as a dominant force within the product segment, contributing significantly to total revenue with an impressive share of over 35% in 2021. This dominance is propelled by the increasing demand for sustainable and robust packaging solutions in the realm of online deliveries, reflecting a consumer preference for eco-friendly packaging materials. As e-commerce continues to reshape retail dynamics, the demand for such packaging solutions is poised to further escalate.Market Analysis:The E-Commerce Packaging Market is experiencing a notable upswing, particularly in the demand for Sustainable Plastic Packaging. This surge is propelled by the inherent advantages of plastic, including its widespread accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and lightweight properties. Notably, the industry's strong reliance on plastic-based packaging is underscored by its prevalence in the delivery of grocery items, especially with the increasing trend of doorstep delivery. The convenience and durability offered by sustainable plastic packaging align with the evolving consumer preferences for eco-friendly solutions in the e-commerce sector. As sustainability becomes a focal point, this rising demand opens up novel opportunities for the market, encouraging further innovation and the adoption of environmentally conscious practices in packaging solutions for the e-commerce landscape.KEY MARKET SEGMENTSBy Raw Material. Plastic. Paper & Paperboards. Wood. Corrugated BoardBy Product Type. Corrugated Box. Tapes. Mailers. Poly Bags. Protective Packaging. OthersBy Application. Personal Care. Pharmaceutical. Household. Electronics & Electrical. Food & Beverages. OthersSegment Analysis:Plastic dominates the market in terms of raw materials, offering accessibility and cost-effectiveness. Corrugated boxes lead the product type segment, constituting over 35% of revenue in 2021, driven by their sustainability and strength. In terms of application, the E-Commerce Packaging Market is diversified, with the food and beverages sector witnessing increased demand, while the Asia Pacific region emerges as a dominant force in the market.Key Regional Development:Asia Pacific takes the lead in the E-Commerce Packaging Market with a revenue share exceeding 48.2% in 2022. The region's rapid growth is attributed to increasing mobile internet usage, evolving lifestyles, and a culture focused on urban living. The adoption of advanced technologies like blockchain, AIML, IoT, and 5G wireless systems further reshapes the online business landscape, contributing to increased demand for packaging materials.Key Takeaways for E-Commerce Packaging Market:. The E-Commerce Packaging Market is anticipated to exceed USD 210.94 Billion by 2030.. Corrugated boxes dominate the product segment, driven by sustainability and strength.. Recent Developments:. Boox, a sustainable online commerce platform, partners with Canada's Package Free Returns Network ReturnBear to expand services in the Canadian market.. Dow and Procter & Gamble China collaborate to develop a monoethylene air capsule for e-commerce packaging, reducing material usage by over 40% compared to traditional cardboard boxes. Conclusion

