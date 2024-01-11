Golden Tulip The Grandmark Dhaka Holds Shakrain Festival

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Golden Tulip The Grandmark Dhaka is holding a Shakrain festival on January 14 from 3:00 pm to 10:30 pm at its signature rooftop venue Skyline Tulip.



Guests can enjoy rolling the kit threads by themselves during the live kite flying game from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm. Winners will get attractive prizes. There will also be live music with karaoke throughout the event.



The hotel is offering two packages: one at BDT 3200 with Buy One Get One free and another at BDT 1700 with single entry.

The packages include welcome drinks, one set of natai ghuri and BBQ buffet dinner.

The festival will also feature fireworks and lantern show.

Children under 6 years of age can get complimentary access.

