ISHO Unveils Annual Trend Report

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Popular furniture and home décor brand ISHO unveils its annual trend report, providing insights into the evolving world of interior design and décor.

This year's report delves into five key trends that are set to shape the way we live and experience our spaces. The trend report 2024 offers a comprehensive look at the design landscape of the coming year, said a press release.

The fusion of old and contemporary design trend encourages a harmonious blend of vintage charm and modern aesthetics. Classic furniture pieces are paired with sleek contemporary designs, creating eclectic spaces with a timeless appeal. The fusion of old and new adds character and depth to interiors, resulting in a unique and visually captivating living environment.

Personalisation takes centre stage in interior design, as homeowners seek to create spaces that reflect their unique styles and personalities. Customised furniture, artwork, and accessories become the norm, allowing individuals to curate homes that truly feel like their own. From vibrant colour palettes to eclectic décor choices, personalisation enables homeowners to express their creativity and create spaces that resonate with their souls.

Technology becomes an integral part of home designs, seamlessly blending functionality and aesthetics. Smart furniture adapts to users' needs, adjusting heights, lights, temperature, and entertainment options with the touch of a button. Lighting systems transform spaces with customizable colour schemes and dynamic effects. A rising trend involves incorporating technology to bring the outdoors inside, and one popular method is through the use of terrariums.

Glass makes a striking comeback in interior design, adding a touch of elegance and modernity to various elements. Glass furniture, such as coffee tables and dining sets, creates an illusion of spaciousness and allows natural light to flow freely. Glass partitions and dividers define spaces while maintaining an open and airy feel. Decorative glass accents, such as vases, sculptures, candle stands, and wall art, bring a touch of sophistication and glamour to any room.

Green living and sustainability remain at the forefront of interior design trends. Furniture made from recycled materials, like reclaimed wood and upcycled metals, is gaining popularity. A key trend involves merging indoor and outdoor spaces through large windows and doors, using natural materials.

In 2024, ISHO will embody these trends to reimagine modern living, fostering spaces that seamlessly blend heritage with contemporary allure, prioritise personal expression, seamlessly integrate technology, elevate with glass elements, and remain unwavering in its commitment to sustainability, added the release.

T