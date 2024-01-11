Construction Equipment Market Set To Exceed USD 270.14 Bn By 2030 Due To Surge In Tech-Driven Infrastructure Advancement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Construction Equipment Market Report

Building Tomorrow: Construction Equipment Market Soars from USD 170.77 Bn (2022) to USD 270.14 Bn (2030) at 5.9% CAGR.

- SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Construction Equipment Market Report Overview:The global Construction Equipment Market is on a trajectory to reach unprecedented heights, projected to surpass USD 270.14 billion by 2030. This remarkable growth is fueled by a confluence of factors, with increased government spending on infrastructure projects and a surge in demand for advanced construction machinery taking center stage.In this era of construction renaissance, the global Construction Equipment Market becomes a pivotal player in shaping skylines and economies alike. Beyond the numerical ascent, it signifies a technological odyssey, where innovation meets foundation. As the industry embraces cutting-edge machinery, the symphony of cranes, excavators, and bulldozers becomes a metaphor for progress. Amidst the clangor of development, this market not only echoes economic growth but also resonates as a testament to mankind's ability to mold the world with the tools of ingenuity and ambition. Join us as we delve into the intricate choreography of steel and concrete, where the Construction Equipment Market orchestrates the grand ballet of modern construction.According to the latest report by SNS Insider, the Construction Equipment Market is currently valued at USD 170.77 billion as of 2022. The market is expected to exhibit a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% over the forecast period, catapulting its value to USD 270.14 billion by 2030. This surge is primarily attributed to a global push for infrastructure development, fostering construction activities worldwide.Market Report ScopeThe upswing in construction projects, particularly in developing countries, is steering the growth of the construction equipment market. Notable examples include the Indian government's commitment to road infrastructure, with USD 1.7 billion invested in 15 new national highway projects. Similarly, Singapore's announcement of the commencement of the new Terminal 5 (T5) at Changi Airport is contributing to the demand for material handling and road construction equipment.Moreover, the construction industry is witnessing a paradigm shift towards advanced machinery deployment. Construction contractors are increasingly adopting battery-driven machinery equipped with telematics and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). These innovations not only enhance project efficiency but also address environmental concerns, aligning with global sustainability goals.Furthermore, the embrace of Building Information Modeling (BIM) is reshaping construction dynamics. BIM technology enables comprehensive digital representations of projects, facilitating collaboration among stakeholders and optimizing project planning. This shift towards digital integration is not only streamlining construction processes but also fostering a data-driven approach to decision-making. As the industry continues to evolve, the intersection of smart technologies and construction is becoming a cornerstone, ushering in an era where precision, sustainability, and connectivity converge to redefine the very fabric of modern construction practices.Market Analysis→ The global construction equipment market boasts a dynamic and competitive vendor landscape. Companies are focusing on developing products with improved functionalities and compatibility, with a keen eye on reducing costs to retain consumers. The influx of advanced products in the market provides promising growth opportunities, propelling the industry forward.→ Technological integration is a key driver of market growth. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are leveraging technology to launch new products and expand their customer base. A notable example is John Deere's introduction of battery-powered farming and building equipment, aligning with the need for innovative and sustainable solutions.→ Fast-charging equipment, driven by hydrogen fuel, solid-state batteries, or lithium-ion batteries, is gaining traction. These advancements offer extended operating durations, faster charging rates, and the flexibility to exchange battery packs, minimizing downtime and enhancing productivity.Get a Sample Report of Construction Equipment Market @Segment Analysis→ The construction equipment market is segmented based on solution type, equipment type, application type, type, and application industry.→ The product segment of the solution type dominated the market in terms of revenue, and this trend is expected to persist. Compact construction equipment is anticipated to grow rapidly in the equipment market segment, with loaders dominating the type segment.→ The lifting and material handling segment is projected to experience the highest growth in the application market segment, and construction and infrastructure lead the end-user segment.Growth Factors→ The global trend of urbanization and population growth is a significant driver for the construction equipment market. Increasing urban populations necessitate the development of infrastructure, residential buildings, and commercial spaces, driving the demand for construction equipment.→ Government-led infrastructure development initiatives play a pivotal role in the growth of the construction equipment market. Countries worldwide are investing in building and upgrading roads, bridges, airports, and public utilities, leading to a surge in demand for construction machinery.→ The integration of advanced technologies, such as telematics, Internet of Things (IoT), and automation, is a key growth factor. Construction equipment equipped with these technologies enhances efficiency, reduces downtime, and provides real-time data analytics for better project management.OpportunitiesThe evolving landscape of the Construction Equipment Market, opportunities unfold like blueprints for progress. The flourishing infrastructure development in developing countries serves as a beacon, promising substantial growth. Moreover, the advent of advanced equipment not only propels efficiency but also trims labor costs and slashes project timelines. As the industry charts its course, these opportunities stand as gateways to a future where construction not only builds structures but also bridges towards unprecedented advancements in efficiency and development.Key Regional DevelopmentAsia-Pacific emerged as the dominant revenue contributor, accounting for over 40% in 2021. The region is expected to register a CAGR of over 4.0% from 2022 to 2028. Government initiatives supporting infrastructure projects in emerging economies like India and China, coupled with strategic alliances such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), are propelling the market's growth.Key Takeaways→ Increasing government spending on infrastructure projects globally is a key driver, with a focus on road construction, airport expansions, and other development initiatives.→ Integration of technology, including battery-powered machinery and telematics, is revolutionizing construction practices, enhancing efficiency, and reducing environmental impact.→ The construction equipment market is dynamic and competitive, with a surge in advanced product offerings creating new growth opportunities.Key PlayersMajor Key Players in the Construction Equipment:1. Hitachi Ltd.2. AB Volvo3. Caterpillar Inc.4. CNH Industrial N.V.5. Deere And Company6. Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd7. J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.8. Komatsu Ltd9. Liebherr-International Ag10. XCMG Group11. Other PlayersRecent Developments of Construction Equipment MarketIn June 2023: Caterpillar Inc. unveiled the Cat 995 Wheel Loader, promising increased efficiency and fuel savings.In June 2022: Komatsu Ltd. and Cummins Inc. collaborated on zero-emission haulage equipment, aiming to provide sustainable solutions.In March 2023: Deere & Company introduced the new 85 P-Tier and 510 P-Tier excavator models, showcasing the latest in construction equipment innovation.Get a Complete Report of Construction Equipment Market@Table of Contents:Chapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Research MethodologyChapter 3.. Market DynamicsChapter 4. Impact Analysis. COVID-19 Impact Analysis. Impact of Ukraine- Russia War. Impact of Ongoing RecessionChapter 5. Value Chain AnalysisChapter 6. Porter's 5 forces modelChapter 7. PEST AnalysisChapter 8. Construction Equipment Market Segmentation, By Solution TypeChapter 9. Construction Equipment Market Segmentation, By Equipment TypeChapter 10. Construction Equipment Market Segmentation, By TypeChapter 11. Construction Equipment Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 12. Construction Equipment Market Segmentation, by IndustriesChapter 13. Regional AnalysisChapter 14. Company ProfilesChapter 15. Competitive LandscapeChapter 16. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider

+1 415-230-0044

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube