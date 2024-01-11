Tremors Felt In J&K After 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Afghanistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 11 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale occurred on Thursday in Afghanistan whose tremors were felt in J&K.

Officials said that an earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale occurred in Afghanistan at 2.59 p.m.

“The tremors were felt in J&K. The epicentre was located in HinduKush region of Afghanistan. Its coordinates were altitude 36.52 degrees north and longitude 70.71 degrees east.

“It occurred 192 kms inside the earth,” the officials said.

More details are awaited.

--IANS

sq/dpb