Palestinian FM Hails S. Africa's Anti-Israel Occupation Case As Historic Step

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Thursday South Africa's case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israeli occupation's genocide is a historic step in the process of joint Palestinian and South African struggle against crimes and injustice.

Israel would be held accountable for its illegal occupation and authority through all available legal tools, international justice institutions and international law enforcement, the ministry said in a statement, citing this as part of Palestine's legal strategy, and diplomatic and international efforts.

It blamed Israeli ocupation's on-going genocide and displacement of the people of Gaza on rcurrent international failure to take concrete steps to hold Israel accountable and enforce international laws and consensus.

Reiterating continued coordination and support, the ministry thanked the South African leadership and people for taking this courageous step to mobilize the international community to expose Israel's genocide.

South Africa filed a lawsuit with the ICJ in The Hague against Israel for committing genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. (end)

