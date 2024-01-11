(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2024) - Revived Media, led by founder Tristan Hamm, is reshaping the landscape of digital marketing with a groundbreaking announcement. The focus is on the launch of a new subsidiary, Revived Outdoors, dedicated to pioneering adventure-driven philanthropy.







Revived Media Announces Adventure-Driven Subsidiary, Revived Outdoors

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The company's vision extends beyond traditional influencer campaigns, as Revived Outdoors gears up for a transformative launch.

Rooted in the belief that nature holds transformative power, Revived Outdoors will serve as a catalyst for change. The subsidiary aims to make a tangible impact by providing unforgettable experiences while giving back to communities in need.

Jacob Steiny, the contact person for Revived Outdoors, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative's potential to create meaningful change. "We are entering a new chapter in our commitment to building a more inclusive and supportive community," said Steiny.

This announcement marks a significant milestone for Revived Media, positioning the company at the forefront of digital marketing firms dedicated to driving positive social impact. As the launch of Revived Outdoors approaches, anticipation builds for the innovative approach this subsidiary will bring to the realms of adventure, philanthropy, and community engagement.







About Revived Media

Revived Media, under the visionary leadership of Tristan Hamm, is redefining digital marketing by infusing influencer platforms with a philanthropic ethos. Through strategic brand partnerships, the company aims to deliver unforgettable adventures while actively contributing to communities in need. With the impending launch of Revived Outdoors, Revived Media is poised to make an even greater impact on the world of adventure-driven philanthropy.

Contact Information:

Company Name: Revived Outdoors

Contact Name: Jacob Steiny

Email: ...

Website: revivedoutdoors

Country: Toronto, Canada

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Actuls