Ganja State Philharmonic Hall To Present New Project

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will launch a new project on
February 28. The project "Mugham Evening" will be presented for the
first time with the participation of the team of the holder of
Shohrat and Sharaf State Orders, People's Artist of Azerbaijan
Mansum Ibrahimov, Azernews reports.
At the concert, People's Artist Elchin Gashimov (tar), Honored
Artists Elnur Ahmadov (kamancha) and Kamran Kerimov (naghara) will
perform mugham compositions, folk songs and tasnifs.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office of the Ganja State
Philharmonic and online at iticket.
The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall was founded in April 1919 on
the initiative of well-known Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli
after his visit to Ganja in March 1919.
The outstanding national composer Fikrat Amirov became the new
director of the Philharmonic after he returned from Great Patriotic
War in 1942. The Philharmonic was directed by Mahammad Burjaliyev
until its termination in 1949. The first symphonic orchestra in
Ganja was established by Shirin Rzayev in 1969.
The Goygol State Song and Dance Ensemble, Folk Instruments
Orchestra and Ganja State Chamber Orchestra are currently operate
under the GaPhilharmonic Society of Ganja
