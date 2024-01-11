Azerbaijan Sent Its Next Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the Decree of the Azerbaijani President dated July 17, 2023, the next part of the electrical equipment designed to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine was sent from the Sumgayit Technology Park, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

It was reported that the humanitarian aid sent with a convoy of 25 trucks included more than 677,000 meters of electric cables and wires, as well as 22 sets of complete transformer stations.

It should be recalled that the first parts of the said humanitarian aid with a total amount of $7 were sent to Ukraine on October 30, November 21, and December 8, 2023.