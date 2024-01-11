Azerbaijan Sent Its Next Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the Decree of the Azerbaijani President dated
July 17, 2023, the next part of the electrical equipment designed
to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine was sent from
the Sumgayit Technology Park, Azernews reports,
citing the Energy Ministry.
It was reported that the humanitarian aid sent with a convoy of
25 trucks included more than 677,000 meters of electric cables and
wires, as well as 22 sets of complete transformer stations.
It should be recalled that the first parts of the said
humanitarian aid with a total amount of $7 were sent to Ukraine
on October 30, November 21, and December 8, 2023.
MENAFN11012024000195011045ID1107708495
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.