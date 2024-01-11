Azerbaijan Gas Export Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani gas export increased by 5.3 percent in January -
December 2023, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by
the Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on his official X
account.
The Minister noted that Azerbaijan's gas exports amounted to
23.8 bcm during the said period, of which 50 percent of 11.8 bcm
was sent to Europe. Turkiye ranks in second place in purchasing
Azerbaijani gas. The volume of gas exported to Turkiye was 9.5 bcm
and it contains 40 percent of total export. In January-December,
Azerbaijan exported 2.5 bcm of natural gas to Georgia and it
contains 10 percent of total natural gas exports.
He also added that during this period, TANAP supplied Türkiye
with 5.6 bcm of gas.
