Russians Massively Shell Avdiivka On Thursday Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of January 11, the Russians launched a massive artillery shelling on Avdiivka of the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.



“In Avdiivka, isolated shelling took place at night, and massive artillery shelling in the morning. Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka and Heorhiivka came under fire in the Marinka community. In the Kurakhove community, an industrial zone was affected,” the region's head posted.

He noted that at night the Russians struck Myrhorod, damaging a lyceum.

In the Kostiantynivka community, Bila Hora, Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Markove and Dyliivka were subjected to shelling. In the Lyman community, a house in Yampil was damaged, and Torske and Zarichne came under fire.

According to Filashkin, a person was killed and a house was damaged in Zalizne of the Toretsk community. Another house was damaged in Shcherbynivka. Six private houses and two high-rise buildings were damaged in the Chasiv Yar community.

In the past day, the enemy shelled Rozdolivka and Vasiukivka of the Soledar community, and Pereizne and Verkhniokamianske of the Zvanivka community. In Siversk, four houses were damaged, the region's head informed.

As reported, the Russian army killed one resident of Donetsk region on January 10.

The Donetsk region is under constant shelling by Russian troops. The enemy kills and injures civilians almost every day, destroying residential and administrative buildings, energy and infrastructure facilities.