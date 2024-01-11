NATO Countries Ready To Continue To Help Ukraine - Stratcom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 10, Brussels hosted an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ukraine-NATO, convened due to unprecedented shelling of Ukraine by Russia during the New Year holidays.

That's according to the Center for Strategic Communications , Ukrinform reports.

“NATO countries have confirmed the readiness of further assistance to Ukraine, realizing that this war is for a long time and support must take place continuously. There is no 'tired of war,” the post says.

It is noted that the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council prepared a favorable ground for discussing specific assistance to Ukraine during the EU summit and the meeting of defense ministers of NATO member countries in February. Then there will be another meeting in the format of "Rammstein",” StartCom said.

The Alliance has already announced new packages of military assistance to Ukraine and increased contributions to the Complex NATO Assistance Package to meet primary needs (antidrones, fuel-oil materials, medicines, etc).

During the meeting, the state of the F16 coalition was also discussed.

“Partners noted the success of the Ukrainian Air Force, as well as the expulsion of the Russian fleet from the northwestern part of the Black Sea,” the post says.

As reported by Ukrinform, at an extraordinary Ukraine-NATO Council in Brussels on Wednesday, the Allies noted high efficiency of Ukraine's air defense network and expressed their intention to further support it, including through supplying air defense capabilities along with munitions.