Russia Picks Up Another Batch Of Eggs From Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Another batch of
grocery eggs in the amount of 18.63 tons (306,000 pcs) was imported
into Russia from Azerbaijan today, January 11, Trend reports, referring to the Federal Service
for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision
(Rosselkhoznadzor).
The batch has been imported through the Yarag-Kazmalyar
checkpoint for further sale in Russia.
"Upon arrival of the cargo at the warehouse, sampling was
conducted to ensure the quality and safety of food products. A
total of 1.5 million pieces of eggs (90.63 tons) were imported to
Russia from Azerbaijan as of January 11," the federal service
said.
Currently, the daily production of grocery chicken eggs in
Azerbaijan is about 5 million pieces, while the daily demand is
about 3.6 million. Only production over demand is sent for
export.
