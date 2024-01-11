               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russia Picks Up Another Batch Of Eggs From Azerbaijan


1/11/2024 6:09:47 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Another batch of grocery eggs in the amount of 18.63 tons (306,000 pcs) was imported into Russia from Azerbaijan today, January 11, Trend reports, referring to the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor).

The batch has been imported through the Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint for further sale in Russia.

"Upon arrival of the cargo at the warehouse, sampling was conducted to ensure the quality and safety of food products. A total of 1.5 million pieces of eggs (90.63 tons) were imported to Russia from Azerbaijan as of January 11," the federal service said.

Currently, the daily production of grocery chicken eggs in Azerbaijan is about 5 million pieces, while the daily demand is about 3.6 million. Only production over demand is sent for export.

