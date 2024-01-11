Azerbaijan Sends Another Humanitarian Aid Package To Ravaged Ukraine (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Another
humanitarian aid package consisting of electrical equipment has
been sent to Ukraine in accordance with the order of President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated July 17, 2023,
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry told Trend .
The humanitarian aid has been sent from Sumgayit Technological
Park (a complex of plants qualified by different
manufacturers).
A total of 25 heavy trucks with electric cables and wires with a
length of more than 677,000 meters, as well as 22 sets of power
transformers were sent off to the destination.
The first part of the mentioned humanitarian aid worth $7.6
million was sent to Ukraine on October 30, November 21, and
December 8 of this year.
