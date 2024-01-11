ATBA Comes Out With Establishing Tourist Police In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Azerbaijan may
set up a tourist police, Member of the Board of Azerbaijan Travel
Bloggers Association (ATBA) Mirsamad Jafarli said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during panel discussions within a forum of
tourism industry subjects in Baku themed“Results of the year on
the themes and objectives of the tourism industry on the eve of
COP29”.
"Tourist police are specialist police units that provide
security and assistance to tourists. It can help in circumstances
involving crimes against tourists, providing information and safety
advice, and assisting with other problems that tourists may
encounter while traveling. Tourist police already exist in some
countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, and even Uzbekistan. It
would be beneficial to establish a tourist police in Azerbaijan,"
he noted.
