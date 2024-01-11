               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
ATBA Comes Out With Establishing Tourist Police In Azerbaijan


1/11/2024 6:09:40 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Azerbaijan may set up a tourist police, Member of the Board of Azerbaijan Travel Bloggers Association (ATBA) Mirsamad Jafarli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during panel discussions within a forum of tourism industry subjects in Baku themed“Results of the year on the themes and objectives of the tourism industry on the eve of COP29”.

"Tourist police are specialist police units that provide security and assistance to tourists. It can help in circumstances involving crimes against tourists, providing information and safety advice, and assisting with other problems that tourists may encounter while traveling. Tourist police already exist in some countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, and even Uzbekistan. It would be beneficial to establish a tourist police in Azerbaijan," he noted.

