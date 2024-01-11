Audio-Visual Сouncil Of Azerbaijan Details Pre-Election Promotion Airtime

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Pre-election
promotion should use at least three hours of free airtime per week,
said Chairman of the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan Ismat
Sattarov during a meeting on the possibilities of equal election
campaigning and the basics of the activities of media subjects in
the early presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
According to Article 77.1 of Azerbaijan's Electoral Code, the
public broadcaster provides equal opportunities for registered
candidates at the expense of funds given by state authorities.
Presidential candidates are entitled to free air time on the public
broadcaster. The entire amount of free airtime allocated for
pre-election promotion should be at least three hours each
week.
"Free airtime will be offered to registered candidates on equal
terms and in equal amounts. The free airtime will be held for a
larger audience to see. The time and date of the airing of
electoral materials will be selected by a draw held by the
respective election commission with the participation of the
broadcaster's representatives. Information about the location and
timing of the draw is officially publicized," he noted.
The chairman mentioned that a public broadcaster should also
have reserve airtime for the election campaign on a paid basis.
"The amount and terms of payment for all registered candidates
should be the same, and the relevant information about it should be
published no later than 30 days from the day of official
publication of the decree on the appointment of election. The total
amount of reserve airtime, which the public broadcaster will
provide on a paid basis, by Article 80.5 of the Electoral Code,
cannot be less than the total amount of free airtime provided
(three hours) and more than twice as much," Sattarov said.
He emphasized that the norm of using spare airtime on a paid
basis for each registered candidate is determined by dividing the
total amount of time by the total number of registered
candidates.
"For example, if a total of 3.5 hours (210 minutes) of paid
airtime is allocated and there are seven candidates, each of them
can use 30 minutes of airtime on a paid basis.
"Private broadcasters are free to participate in the process of
pre-election paid campaigning, but they must notify the CEC of
their intention to do so. They cannot be coerced to distribute
election propaganda materials. If such materials are broadcast by a
private broadcaster, the broadcasting circumstances must be the
same for all candidates," he concluded.
