Azerbaijan's Tourist Industry Associations Make United Statement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Associations
specializing in Azerbaijan's tourism industry have issued a united
statement, Trend reports.
"Over the past 20 years, enormous successes, owing to the
determination, political will, foresight, and autonomous political
course of President Ilham Aliyev, have led to drastic
transformations and established an altogether new environment in
tourism," the statement said.
"The liberation of our lands by our victorious army under the
leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham
Aliyev, after 30 years of occupation by Armenia, and the victory
achieved in the 2020 second Karabakh war are engraved in golden
letters in the history of our people," the statement emphasized.
"The anti-terrorist efforts implemented in September 2023 resulted
in the full security of Azerbaijan's sovereignty. Today, the
Azerbaijani flag is proudly displayed in Shusha, Khankendi, and
Khojaly. This is a win for President Ilham Aliyev's focused and
determined policy."
"Over the past 20 years, ensuring accessibility, which plays a
crucial role in tourism development, has been at the forefront,
resulting in the development of air, land, and railway
infrastructure in the country. This has stimulated investments in
modern hotel and tourism businesses. During this period, Azerbaijan
has attracted renowned global hotel brands, created winter tourism
complexes and wellness centers, and built modern venues for local
and international events," the statement noted.
"Overall, tourism development is recognized as one of the key
directions for the non-oil sector's development, and its share in
the non-oil economy has reached 3.4 percent. Thanks to the policy
pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, which defines the basic
principles of state policy in the tourism sector and the
fundamentals of tourist activities, the introduction of mechanisms
such as tax and customs privileges, the creation of tourist and
recreational zones, and the liberalization and simplification of
the visa regime have led to a real revival in this sector," the
statement pointed out.
"Over the past 20 years, significant progress has been made in
the development of human capital with the necessary knowledge and
skills in various tourism sub-sectors. The establishment of a
higher education system that prepares specialists to create value
in the labor market in the field of tourism, fostering partnerships
between the government and business in organizing tourism
education," the statement also said.
"The decision to host the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in
Azerbaijan this year is a clear indicator of the country's
increased authority on the international stage due to the
successful policy of President Ilham Aliyev," the statement
highlighted.
"Historical events in the protection of national cultural
heritage and integration into tourism, such as restoration and
reconstruction efforts, and the inclusion of several examples of
Azerbaijan's tangible and intangible heritage in the UNESCO World
Heritage List in recent years, not only contributed to shaping a
positive image of our country but also served as significant
motivation for promoting national heritage and tourism potential in
the global community, increasing the number of foreign tourists, as
well as in domestic tourism," the statement further noted.
"Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, subjected to plunder and
destruction for 30 years, are now turning into a paradise. In these
regions, a large tourism infrastructure is being created based on
'green thinking; two international airports have already been
commissioned, and another one will be opened," the statement
pointed out. "New roads are being laid. Serious work is underway on
the Zangazur corridor. In the near future, Karabakh and Eastern
Zangazur will become the most modern tourism centers in the region
and the entire Caucasus."
"We can also see changes in Azerbaijan through the eyes of
foreigners. Today, Azerbaijan's achievements under the leadership
of President Ilham Aliyev are admired worldwide. The growing
international authority of Azerbaijan's leader increases interest
in our country. Now, more and more foreigners want to visit
Azerbaijan," the statement authors said.
"We fully support the policy of President Ilham Aliyev, who,
continuing the path of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, has turned
Azerbaijan into the most powerful state in the country's history,"
the authors stressed.
"The unified position and opinion of all associations
specializing in the tourism industry are that the policy of
President Ilham Aliyev must be continued. Ilham Aliyev is the
victorious leader of the victorious people!" the statement
concluded.
The statement was signed by:
Goydeniz Gahramanov, Chairman of the Board of the Association of
Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan
Eldar Alimuradov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Hotel
Association
Tural Musayev, General Secretary of the Association of Tourist
Guides of Azerbaijan
Azer Garibov, Chairman of the Board of the Association of
Tourism Bloggers of Azerbaijan
Turkay Gasimzade, Chairman of the Board of the Association for
the Protection of Cultural Heritage and Support of Tourism in
Azerbaijan
Samir Dubandi, Chairman of the Association of Ecotourism of
Azerbaijan
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN11012024000187011040ID1107708485
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.