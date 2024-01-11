Wang Yi To Visit Egypt, Tunisia, Togo, Côte D’Ivoire, Brazil And Jamaica

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announces:

Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will visit Egypt, Tunisia, Togo and Côte d'Ivoire upon invitation from January 13 to 18, 2024. This is the 34th consecutive year that Africa has been the destination of Chinese foreign ministers' annual first overseas visit.

Following his visit to Africa, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will visit Brazil and Jamaica upon invitation from January 18 to 22.

