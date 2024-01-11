Zeta Surgical's Mixed Reality Navigation System Receives FDA Special 510(K) Clearance For Expanded Functionality

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Surgical, a surgical robotics and mixed reality company, announced today that its Zeta Cranial Navigation System has received Special 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for expanded functionality through enhanced software features and compatibility with additional accessories.

The Zeta Cranial Navigation System is a mixed-reality navigation system for neurosurgery, providing surgeons with "GPS-like" guidance with millimetric accuracy in real-time. Zeta's computer vision engine ensures maintained accuracy by automatically registering multiple times a second, accounting for patient movement, and allowing for awake and non-immobilized use in both operative and extra-operative settings. The platform received its first 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA in September 2023.

Dr. Roman Stolyarov, Chief Product Officer of Zeta Surgical, commented on the clearance: "This new FDA clearance enables key enhancements in usability and performance, bringing us closer to achieving our mission of dramatically reducing the barriers to surgical navigation and unlocking its benefits for a wider array of patients and procedures."

"We are thrilled to scale Zeta's deployments in the U.S., building on its early successes in clinics," said Jose Amich, Co-Founder and CEO of Zeta Surgical. "We look forward to seeing Zeta's impact on patient outcomes and in the field of neuroscience."

About Zeta Surgical

Zeta Surgical is a digital surgery company focused on improving the accuracy, safety, and accessibility of image guided procedures. Its navigation and robotics platform leverages cutting-edge computer vision and artificial intelligence to enable surgical guidance directly at the point-of-care, democratizing care by creating new possibilities in fields such as emergency care, interventional medicine, and drug delivery.

Zeta Surgical was founded by Harvard graduates and faculty and is backed by leading investors. To learn more, visit: .

