Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires MCMM Services Limited

MCMM provides administrative and claims management services to members of Education Mutual, a mutual insurer that offers staff absence insurance to UK state schools and academies. Based in Mansfield, England, Les Marshall

and his team

will operate as part of Gallagher's education practice under the leadership of Tim Devine, Regional Managing Director.

"MCMM is an excellent cultural fit and expands the education specialist capabilities of our UK business," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Les and his team to Gallagher, and we look forward to working with them to continue to grow the business."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.