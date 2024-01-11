Sageview Advisory Group To Acquire Palmer Retirement Consulting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Firm Continues SageView's Institutional Consulting Growth

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SageView Advisory Group ("SageView"), one of the nation's leading independent RIA firms, announced it has acquired Palmer Retirement Consulting, a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based advisory firm with both institutional retirement plan clients and wealth management clients.

Dan Palmer, President of Palmer Retirement Plan Consulting, joined SageView as Managing Director. Palmer team member Kristina Dearing joined as a Retirement Plan Associate.

"Retirement plans often represent the second largest investment in an American family's portfolio, after their home," said Jon Upham, President and Head of Institutional Retirement at SageView. "Providing plan participants and their sponsors with high-quality services and support has never been more important. We're honored to have Dan and Kristina join our team as we continue to expand our institutional retirement and wealth management practice."

Palmer began his financial services career in the national investment division at Lincoln and was later a Vice President at Hylant Financial Services and an Investment Advisor at Rehmann. He founded Palmer Retirement Consulting in 2016 to help retirement plan sponsors satisfy their fiduciary responsibilities and individual investors successfully plan for retirement.

"I'm thrilled to be joining SageView at such a dynamic time for the firm and our industry. Its name and reputation are synonymous with excellence, and I look forward to benefiting from SageView's scale, back-office efficiencies and business development infrastructure to support my clients' goals," said Palmer.

SageView advises on more than 2,000 defined contribution, defined benefit and deferred compensation plans in addition to providing wealth management advisory services. The firm has acquired four institutional retirement firms since July 2021 and since it established a partnership with Aquiline Capital Partners, a leading financial services and technology-focused private equity firm. SageView

continues to identify new advisors who are a strong cultural and growth fit for SageView through acquisitions and recruiting.

Wise Rhino served as advisor to Palmer Retirement. The transaction closed on Dec. 15, 2023.

About SageView Advisory Group

SageView Advisory Group, LLC ("SageView") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission serving retirement plan sponsors and individuals throughout the United States since 1989. SageView services include consulting and investment management for plan sponsors of 401(k), 403(b), 457, defined benefit and deferred compensation plans, and comprehensive wealth management and financial planning services for individuals and families. SageView is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and has more than 30 offices nationwide.



For more information about SageView, visit or call (800) 814-8742.

