Realta Wealth Appoints Respected Wealth Management Executive Mark Helliker As Chief Operating Officer

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realta Wealth ("Realta"), the exclusive independent wealth management firm formerly known as CoastalOne, announced the appointment of industry veteran Mark Helliker as Chief Operating Officer. Reporting directly to CEO Kevin Keefe, CFA®, Helliker will be responsible for providing strategic direction and leadership for Realta's operational activities, ensuring effective and efficient execution as the firm pursues its goals and objectives.

"As we begin our journey as Realta, we are focused on enhancing the overall advisor and client experience in an evolving industry by building on our strong foundation and distinguished history," Keefe said. "I've known Mark for years and believe he has the experience, temperament and mindset to ensure we provide our sophisticated advisors with the hands-on, boutique support they expect. Mark knows that our advisors are more than just a rep code and he will help us refine our offering to provide the innovative tools, value-added resources and personalized service to help them thrive."

Helliker will work with Realta's executive team to lead major operations transformation initiatives at the firm while identifying and evaluating growth opportunities, product solutions and strategic partnerships. He will also drive the development and execution of initiatives to attract high-quality advisors and practices to Realta.

Helliker said, "I'm excited for the opportunity to join a wealth management firm that is truly committed to delivering an extremely personalized, high-touch service experience to their advisors. Kevin and his team are doing something refreshing here at Realta. While they have an ambitious growth strategy, it's not growth at any cost. In an industry where the big keeps getting bigger and achieving greater scale seems to be the only goal, Realta's priority is creating a platform and environment where advisors can succeed and serve their clients with distinction. I look forward to sharing my expertise and working to make Realta the destination of choice for discerning advisors who expect more from their firm."



Well-respected operations and strategic technology leader

Helliker is a well-respected wealth management executive, operations leader and strategic technology innovator who over his career has consistently contributed to business success by coupling smart strategy and exceptional execution with an innate ability to create a positive environment that inspires teams to peak performance.

Before joining Realta, he provided executive consultant services to major players in the industry including Avantax, where he also served as interim

COO. There he led brokerage operations, developed strategic plans and was a valued consultant to the CEO in his search for a permanent COO. Helliker has also been a Managing Director and Management Committee member at LPL Financial where he was responsible for an 1,800-person client service, operations, trading, transitions and risk management organization. During his tenure at LPL, he designed and launched a new service model that significantly increased client satisfaction, implemented the firm's first productivity improvement program and oversaw LPL's largest clearing platform conversion.

Helliker was also a Senior Vice President, Schwab Advisor Services, where he managed the 650-employee organization responsible for delivering operational excellence to 5,000+ RIA clients. He began his career in financial services at Wells Fargo Bank, where he rose to the rank of Vice President, ATM Banking Group.

He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth, U.K., an MBA from San Diego State University and attended Harvard University's General Management and Technology Management for Executives Programs.

About Realta Wealth

Realta Wealth, located in Wilmington, Delaware, is an independent broker-dealer and RIA platform that enables financial professionals to maximize the success of their practices. Realta Wealth is comprised of Realta Equities, Inc., a FINRA-registered independent broker-dealer, and Realta Investment Advisors, Inc., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Realta's mission is to empower independent advisors to attract and serve affluent and high-net-worth clients. The firm provides advisors with best-in-class resources, bespoke support, a curated community of like-minded peers and a team of experienced and accessible executive leadership. The name Realta reflects the firm's position as a guiding light that is committed to helping its advisors and clients reach their financial goals. Learn more at .

