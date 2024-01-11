National Dialysis Accreditation Commission To Provide Accreditation Services To ARC Dialysis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GLEN

ELLYN, Ill., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dialysis Accreditation Commission (NDAC) today announced a definitive agreement to provide accreditation services for ARC Dialysis, LLC (ARC).

The new agreement installs NDAC as ARC's preferred provider for accreditation of ARC outpatient dialysis clinics throughout Florida.

"We are pleased to engage NDAC for dialysis accreditation for a number of our outpatient dialysis clinics in the Florida market," stated ARC Founder and CEO Fred Dumenigo.

"NDAC provides the fastest route to Medicare certification which allows us to quickly and cost-effectively open and launch new clinics.

Our physician equity partners are very pleased to know that we can deliver on timely clinic openings to serve their patients."



Curt Anliker, CEO of NDAC commented, "This new collaboration with ARC builds on our position as the leading dialysis accreditation organization both in the Florida market and throughout the U.S.

We look forward to working with the ARC team across Florida to deliver our consistent and predictable dialysis compliance oversight."

About NDAC

NDAC was the first Accreditation Organization (AO) approved for deeming status for End Stage Renal Disease by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in January 2019.

NDAC is the most widely used dialysis AO in the United States by large dialysis organizations, regional providers, and independent dialysis providers alike.

Based in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, NDAC offers accreditation services in all 50 United States and U.S. territories.

For more information, contact NDAC at [email protected] .

About ARC

ARC Dialysis is an independent dialysis provider specializing in providing acute, outpatient and in-home therapies. ARC Dialysis is the largest provider of inpatient dialysis in South Florida and is dedicated to giving patients a better-quality life through its expertise and commitment to excellence.



ARC Dialysis has a robust portfolio of Health Systems and Hospitals delivering inpatient dialysis services in seven different states. ARC also provides dialysis services in many skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities. ARC operates sixteen free standing centers, offering incenter dialysis, home and PD modalities.

ARC is 100% minority owned and Diversity Certified.

For more information, contact ARC at 305-448-6261.

SOURCE National Dialysis Accreditation Commission