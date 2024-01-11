Automotive Glass Market Worth Will Reach US$ 30.6 Billion By 2027, According To Persistence Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Automotive Glass market is poised for a 5.4% CAGR by 2027, propelled by rising global vehicle production, SUV popularity, and smart glass in luxury cars. Safety regulations, lightweight glass demand, and advanced technologies further drive industry growth New York, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Glass refers to the glass components used in vehicles, including windshields, side windows, and rear windows. These components contribute to the structural integrity, safety, and aesthetics of vehicles. The global Automotive Glass market is currently valued at USD 23.6 billion. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%, the market is expected to reach USD 30.6 billion by 2022–2027. Factors such as increasing vehicle sales, rising consumer demand for advanced safety features, and advancements in glass technologies are driving market expansion.

Automotive glass refers to the specialized glass components integrated into vehicles, serving various purposes ranging from providing structural support to offering transparency and protection from external elements. Windshields, laminated for safety, and tempered glass for side and rear windows are essential for driver and passenger safety. Recent innovations include heads-up displays, embedded sensors, and self-tinting capabilities, reflecting the industry's commitment to advancing both safety and driving experience. The Automotive Glass Market has experienced significant growth, driven by the expansion of the global automotive sector and consumer demand for advanced safety features. The market size is influenced by factors such as increasing vehicle production, stringent safety regulations, and consumer preferences for enhanced aesthetics and functionality. As electric and autonomous vehicles gain traction, the demand for sophisticated glass technologies is poised to rise, contributing to the market's sustained growth in the foreseeable future. Seeking Deeper Insights into Competitor Analysis? Request a Sample of the Report Now! Automotive Glass Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 USD 23.6 billion Estimated Revenue 2027 USD 30.6 billion Growth Rate – CAGR 5.4% Forecast Period 2022-2027 No. of Pages 310 Pages

Key Market Segments Covered

Application

Glass Type

Sales Channel

Vehicle Type Region

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia The Middle East & Africa



Key Companies Profiled

AGC Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Vitro

S.A.B. de C.V.

Glas Trösch Holding AG

Corning CENTRAL GLASS CO. LTD.

Top 10 Emerging Trends and Innovations

The Automotive Glass Market is experiencing a transformative shift driven by technological advancements and consumer preferences. Here are the top 10 emerging trends and innovations shaping the industry:

Smart Glass Technology: The integration of smart glass in automotive applications is gaining momentum. Smart glass can dynamically adjust its transparency based on environmental conditions, providing improved comfort and energy efficiency.Augmented Reality (AR) Windshields: AR windshields are enhancing the driving experience by overlaying digital information onto the driver's line of sight. This includes navigation directions, safety alerts, and real-time traffic data, promoting safer and more informed driving.Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): Automotive glass is becoming an integral part of ADAS, contributing to features like lane departure warning, collision avoidance, and automatic emergency braking. This trend is fostering increased safety and reducing the likelihood of accidents.Solar Control Glass: Solar control glass is gaining popularity for its ability to manage heat within the vehicle. This technology helps improve energy efficiency by reducing the need for air conditioning, thus contributing to a more sustainable and eco-friendly driving experience.Head-Up Display (HUD) Integration: HUD technology is evolving, projecting essential information onto the windshield, allowing drivers to keep their eyes on the road. This innovation enhances driving safety and convenience.Electrochromic Mirrors: Electrochromic mirrors are gaining traction for their ability to automatically dim in response to headlights from trailing vehicles. This feature reduces glare and improves nighttime driving safety.Gorilla Glass for Automotive: Gorilla Glass, known for its strength and durability, is making its way into automotive applications. This lightweight and damage-resistant glass contribute to fuel efficiency and overall vehicle performance.Integration of Connectivity Features: Automotive glass is increasingly being designed to integrate with connectivity features, including in-vehicle infotainment systems and communication technologies. This enhances the overall driving experience and keeps passengers connected on the go.Advanced Manufacturing Techniques: Innovations in glass manufacturing techniques, such as 3D printing and precision molding, are leading to more complex and customized designs. This not only improves aesthetics but also allows for greater integration of functional features.Environmental Sustainability: The automotive industry is placing greater emphasis on sustainability, and this extends to automotive glass. Manufacturers are exploring eco-friendly materials and production processes to reduce the environmental impact of glass manufacturing and disposal.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at -

Market Dynamics for Automotive Glass Market

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs): The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is a key driver for the automotive glass market. EV manufacturers prioritize lightweight materials, including advanced glass solutions, to enhance energy efficiency and extend driving range.

Advancements in Smart Glass Technologies: Technological innovations in smart glass, such as electrochromic and thermochromic glass, are driving market growth. These technologies offer features like tint control, glare reduction, and enhanced visibility, contributing to the overall safety and comfort of vehicles.

Stringent Safety Regulations: Global regulatory bodies are imposing stricter safety standards for vehicles, emphasizing the importance of robust automotive glass systems. This has led to increased demand for high-performance glass that can withstand impact, improve structural integrity, and enhance overall vehicle safety.

Growing Automotive Production and Sales: The expanding automotive industry, particularly in emerging markets, is fueling demand for automotive glass. Increasing vehicle production and sales worldwide, coupled with rising disposable incomes, are driving the need for high-quality glass components.

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, especially in developing economies, are boosting the demand for automobiles. This surge in urban population and infrastructure projects leads to a higher requirement for automotive glass in various vehicle segments.

Market Restraints:

High Production Costs: The manufacturing of advanced automotive glass involves intricate processes and high-quality materials, contributing to elevated production costs. This cost factor poses a restraint on market growth, particularly for price-sensitive consumers and manufacturers.

Complex Supply Chain Dynamics: The automotive glass market faces challenges associated with its complex supply chain, including raw material sourcing, processing, and transportation. Disruptions in any part of the supply chain can impact the overall production and availability of automotive glass products.

Intense Competition and Price Wars: The market is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. Intense competition often leads to price wars, impacting profit margins for manufacturers and hindering long-term sustainability.

Environmental Concerns: The environmental impact of glass production and disposal is a growing concern. Manufacturers are under pressure to adopt eco-friendly practices and develop recyclable materials, adding complexities to the production process.

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices: Automotive glass production is heavily dependent on raw materials like silica, soda ash, and limestone. Fluctuations in the prices of these raw materials can affect the overall cost of production, influencing product pricing and market dynamics.

Market Opportunities:

Rising Trend of Autonomous Vehicles: The emergence of autonomous vehicles presents a significant opportunity for the automotive glass market. Advanced glass technologies, such as heads-up displays and LiDAR-integrated glass, can play a crucial role in the development of autonomous vehicle systems.

Increasing Focus on Lightweight Materials: With a growing emphasis on fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, there is an opportunity for automotive glass manufacturers to develop lightweight yet durable glass solutions. This can contribute to overall vehicle weight reduction and improved fuel efficiency.

Expanding Aftermarket for Automotive Glass: The aftermarket for automotive glass is expanding, driven by the need for replacement and repair services. Offering specialized and customizable glass solutions for the aftermarket segment can be a lucrative opportunity for market players.

Collaboration with OEMs for Technological Integration: Collaborating with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate advanced technologies, such as augmented reality displays and connectivity features, into automotive glass presents a strategic opportunity. This can enhance the overall driving experience and safety features of vehicles.

Focus on Sustainable and Recyclable Materials: The increasing emphasis on sustainability opens doors for automotive glass manufacturers to invest in research and development of eco-friendly materials. Developing glass solutions that are recyclable and have a reduced environmental footprint can position companies favorably in the market.

Key Segments Covered in Automotive Glass Industry Research

The Automotive Glass Industry Research encompasses various key segments, providing a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. These segments include Application, Glass Type, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, and Region, each contributing significantly to the overall landscape of the industry.

Application: The automotive glass industry caters to diverse applications, recognizing the unique requirements of different parts of a vehicle. The key applications include Windshields, Back Glass, Door Glass, Quarter Glass, Vent Glass, and Moon/Sunroofs. Each application serves a specific purpose, such as providing visibility, structural support, or enhancing the overall aesthetics of the vehicle.

Glass Type: The type of glass used in automotive applications plays a crucial role in ensuring safety, durability, and performance. The industry offers two main types of automotive glass – Laminated Glass and Tempered Glass. Laminated glass is designed to hold together when shattered, enhancing safety, while tempered glass is known for its strength and resistance to breakage.

Sales Channel: The distribution and supply chain in the automotive glass industry are diversified to meet the demands of different stakeholders. Sales channels include Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Original Equipment Suppliers (OES), and Independent Aftermarket. Each channel serves specific market segments and addresses the distinct needs of manufacturers, suppliers, and aftermarket service providers.

Vehicle Type: The automotive glass market recognizes the varied needs of different vehicle types, covering Passenger Vehicles, including Compact, Mid-Size, Luxury, SUVs, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV), and Electric Vehicles. The Electric Vehicles category further includes Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV). This segmentation reflects the industry's responsiveness to the evolving automotive landscape, with a growing focus on electric and hybrid vehicles.

Region: Geographical segmentation is essential in understanding the global distribution and regional variations within the automotive glass industry. The regions covered include North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region presents unique challenges and opportunities, influenced by factors such as regulatory requirements, consumer preferences, and economic conditions.

Major Players Major Players Driving Innovation

The Automotive Glass Market is witnessing groundbreaking innovation driven by major players at the forefront of the industry. AGC Inc., a global leader, leverages advanced technology to produce high-performance automotive glass, setting industry standards. Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. is a key innovator, focusing on cutting-edge research to enhance glass properties and safety features.

Saint-Gobain S.A. stands out for its commitment to sustainability and developing eco-friendly glass solutions. Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. is a prominent player, continuously investing in R&D to create innovative glass products for the automotive sector. Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. is driving innovation through technological advancements and strategic partnerships, ensuring its position as an industry trailblazer.

Magna International Inc. contributes significantly to the market by integrating smart technologies into automotive glass, enhancing user experience and safety. Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V. focuses on product diversification and global expansion, solidifying its impact on the market. Glas Trösch Holding AG is known for its precision engineering, delivering high-quality automotive glass solutions.

Corning, with its expertise in materials science, plays a pivotal role in developing durable and technologically advanced automotive glass. CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD. is a major contributor, continuously evolving its product offerings to meet changing industry demands. These major players, along with others, collectively drive innovation, shaping the future of the Automotive Glass Market.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on“micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their“macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045, India

Email: ...

Web: