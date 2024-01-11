OPS Suffers Setback As Madras HC Dismisses Plea Against Order Preventing Him From Using AIADMK Flag, Symbol

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 11 (IANS) In a major setback to deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) , the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed his appeal against a single judge order preventing him from using the party flag, symbol and letterhead.

Justice N.Sathish Kumar of the Madras High Court had granted an interim injunction against OPS on November 7, 2023 on a suit filed by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami(EPS).

EPS had also alleged that OPS has been claiming himself as the coordinator of the party even after he stands expelled and that this was creating confusion among the party cadres. The single judge bench had restrained OPS from using the party's flag, symbol and letterhead.

The Madras High Court's division bench of Justices R.Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq dismissed the appeal.

The division bench directed the petitioner to approach the single judge bench for lifting the interim injunction.

