SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices Of Vincent Wong Remind General Motors Investors Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of February 6, 2024

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against General Motors includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GM downplayed concerns with its vehicles' airbags and the need to record additional warranty accruals for related product recalls; (ii) GM overstated the extent and efficacy of its efforts to analyze defects in its vehicles' airbag inflators; (iii) Cruise's AVs and/or AV technology were less safe and well-developed than defendants had led investors, regulators, and the general public to believe; (iv) accordingly, regulatory approval of Cruise's AV products was unsustainable and the prospects for widespread regulatory approval and adoption of Cruise's AV products were overstated; (v) all the foregoing subjected GM to an increased risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, significant legal liabilities, product recalls, and reputational harm; and (vi) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

