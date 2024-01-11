Ontex Expands Baby Pants Range To Meet Growing Market Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aalst, Belgium, January 11, 2024 – Ontex Group NV, a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, has launched a baby swim pants line for retailers based on its growing baby pants manufacturing platform HappyFitTM. Ontex engineers have designed these swim pants to remain comfortable in water without swelling and staying in place thanks to side elastics and a soft and colourful material. Baby pants made on the Ontex HappyFit platform have been submitted to numerous panel tests around Europe and collected outstanding positive feedback in key values, like 'fit', 'leakage rate' and 'softness'.

“Our engineers' expertise in hygiene materials and our existing manufacturing platform have created a product line that helps retailers grow their popular baby pants offering, while families can enjoy time in the water without breaking the bank. This is what innovation at Ontex is all about: partnering with retailers to develop affordable quality products,” said Annick De Poorter , Chief Innovation & Sustainability Officer at Ontex.

With more and more toddlers enjoying water activities throughout the year, baby Swim Pants are a product that helps develop consumer loyalty, provided the retailer finds the right product and price position on its shelves.

According to Euromonitor, baby pants are expected to continue to drive the category growth over the next four years. Meanwhile, reduced purchasing power pushes consumers to make smart choices, boosting the market share of baby care retailer brands, many of which are produced by Ontex. Ontex outperformed the growing disposable pants market in 2022 and continued to grow sales with double-digits during the first nine months of 2023.

Ontex's baby swim pants, as well as recently announced feminine care , baby and adult care innovations demonstrate how Ontex' focus on its core business is enabling the company to deliver innovation faster. Faster innovation is part of Ontex's strategic vision to be the number one partner to the retail and healthcare sectors in Europe and North America.

