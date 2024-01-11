Key Information Relating To The Cash Dividend To Be Paid By Vistin Pharma ASA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dividend amount (per share): NOK 0.75
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 22 January 2024
Ex-date: 23 January 2024
Record date: 24 January 2024
Payment date: 30 January 2024 (on or about)
Date of approval: 10 January 2024
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
