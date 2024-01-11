               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Key Information Relating To The Cash Dividend To Be Paid By Vistin Pharma ASA


1/11/2024 5:46:52 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dividend amount (per share): NOK 0.75

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 22 January 2024

Ex-date: 23 January 2024

Record date: 24 January 2024

Payment date: 30 January 2024 (on or about)

Date of approval: 10 January 2024


For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

...


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



