Automotive Engine Oil Demand Poised To Surpass US$ 55.1 Billion By 2032, According To Insights By Persistence Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global demand for automotive engine oil is projected to grow at a 2.2% CAGR by 2032, driven by increased production of vehicles worldwide. This lubricant, crucial for engine efficiency, minimizes friction, wear, and removes deposits, meeting rising consumer demand for energy-efficient solutions in the global market. New York, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Engine Oil, also known as motor oil, lubricates and protects internal combustion engines by reducing friction, dissipating heat, and preventing corrosion. It plays a crucial role in maintaining engine performance, fuel efficiency, and overall longevity. The global Automotive Engine Oil market is currently valued at US$ 43.37 Billion. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%, the market is projected to reach USD 55.1 Billion by 2022–2032. The increasing production of vehicles, coupled with a rising awareness of the importance of engine maintenance, is driving market expansion.

Motor oil, commonly referred to as automotive engine oil, serves as a lubricant in internal combustion engines, providing essential power for motorcycles, cars, and various automotive engines. Its primary purpose is to diminish wear and friction on the moving components while simultaneously cleansing the engine of sludge and varnish deposits. Additionally, automotive engine oil plays a crucial role in neutralizing acids produced by fuel oxidation within the lubrication process, enhancing the sealing of piston rings. Acting as an insulator, it contributes to cooling engine parts by efficiently dissipating heat from the moving components. The quality of engine oil is determined by the specific engine type, with both diesel and petrol engines sharing common requirements while also possessing distinct critical applications. The surge in automobile manufacturing and the increasing demand for both synthetic and conventional products can be credited for this phenomenon. Automotive vehicle sales have consistently risen in recent years, particularly in Europe and the Asia Pacific regions, driven by a growing population and increased consumer spending capacity. Anticipated to experience significant expansion during the forecast period, the market is fueled by extensive technological innovations across the automotive industry. The persistent demand for high-performance engine oils is on the rise, driven by the strategic vehicle mechanisms and operational blueprints adopted by multinational automobile manufacturers. Seeking Deeper Insights into Competitor Analysis? Request a Sample of the Report Now! Marine Lithium-ion Battery Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 43.37 Billion Estimated Revenue 2032 USD 55.1 Billion Growth Rate – CAGR 2.2% Forecast Period 2022-2032 No. of Pages 235 Pages

Key Market Segments Covered

Grade

Engine

Vehicle Region

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia The Middle East & Africa



Key Companies Profiled

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Total S.A

ROSNEFT

LUKOIL oil company

Shell plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BP p.l.c

Chevron Corporation

Sinopec Lubricant Company Eni SPA

Top 10 Emerging Trends and Innovations in the Automotive Engine Oil Market:

Sustainable Lubricants: Bio-based and recycled oils are gaining traction, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and minimizing environmental impact. Expect algae-based oils and high-performing recycled options to disrupt the market.Nanotechnology: Nanoparticle additives are enhancing lubrication, reducing friction and wear, and extending oil life. This leads to improved engine performance, fuel efficiency, and reduced emissions.Sensor-integrated Oils: Oils embedded with sensors can monitor engine health in real-time, providing predictive maintenance insights and preventing catastrophic failures. Imagine oil changes based on actual engine needs, not arbitrary mileage intervals.Extreme Performance Oils: The rise of high-performance electric and hybrid vehicles demands oils that can withstand wider temperature ranges and accommodate unique lubrication requirements. Look for new formulations specifically designed for these engines.Direct-to-Consumer Sales: Traditional distribution channels are being challenged by online platforms offering convenience and competitive pricing. Expect increased online oil sales with personalized recommendations and subscription services.Personalization and Customization: AI-powered algorithms are analyzing driving habits and engine data to recommend personalized oil blends and change intervals, optimizing performance and cost for individual vehicles.Self-healing Oils: Imagine oils containing smart molecules that can repair minor scuffs and scratches on engine surfaces, extending component life and reducing maintenance costs. This futuristic technology is actively being researched.Focus on Fuel Efficiency: Oils formulated to minimize friction and internal engine resistance are becoming crucial for boosting fuel efficiency, particularly in fuel-sensitive electric and hybrid vehicles.Smarter Packaging and Dispensing: Biodegradable and refillable containers are minimizing plastic waste, while connected dispensers track oil usage and automatically reorder when needed, adding convenience and reducing waste.Blockchain-powered Supply Chains: Blockchain technology ensures oil authenticity and traceability, combating counterfeiting and promoting ethical sourcing practices within the industry.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at -

Market Dynamics for the Automotive Engine Oil Market

Market Drivers:

Rising Global Automotive Production: The automotive engine oil market is being driven by the steady increase in global automotive production. As more vehicles are manufactured and sold worldwide, the demand for engine oil grows proportionally, creating a lucrative market for automotive lubricants.

Stringent Emission Standards: Stringent emission standards imposed by regulatory bodies across the globe are propelling the automotive engine oil market. Manufacturers are developing advanced engine oil formulations to meet these standards, driving the demand for environmentally friendly lubricants.

Growing Vehicle Fleet and Miles Driven: The expanding vehicle fleet and the increasing number of miles driven per vehicle contribute significantly to the demand for automotive engine oil. As consumers use their vehicles more frequently, there is a continuous need for engine maintenance, thereby boosting the market for engine oil.

Engine Efficiency and Performance Demands: The growing emphasis on fuel efficiency and engine performance is fueling the demand for high-quality engine oils. Automotive manufacturers and consumers alike are seeking lubricants that enhance engine efficiency, reduce friction, and extend the overall lifespan of engines.

Technological Advancements in Lubricant Formulations: Ongoing research and development in lubricant technology are driving innovations in automotive engine oil formulations. The introduction of synthetic and semi-synthetic oils with enhanced properties, such as improved viscosity and thermal stability, is contributing to market growth.

Market Restraints:

Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices: The automotive engine oil market faces challenges due to the volatility in crude oil prices, a key raw material in lubricant production. Sudden price fluctuations can impact manufacturing costs and, subsequently, product pricing, posing a restraint on market stability.

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles: The rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) poses a threat to the traditional automotive engine oil market. EVs often do not require lubricants in the same way internal combustion engines do, potentially limiting the overall demand for engine oil in the long term.

Environmental Concerns and Shift Toward Bio-based Lubricants: Growing environmental awareness is prompting a shift towards eco-friendly alternatives, such as bio-based lubricants. This transition poses a challenge for conventional engine oil manufacturers, necessitating adaptation to meet changing consumer preferences.

Extended Oil Change Intervals: Advancements in engine and oil technology have led to extended oil change intervals. While beneficial for consumers, this trend reduces the frequency of engine oil purchases, impacting the overall volume of sales in the automotive engine oil market.

Market Saturation in Developed Regions: Developed regions are experiencing market saturation due to widespread access to and adoption of automotive engine oils. The challenge lies in finding new avenues for growth in these mature markets, pushing manufacturers to explore emerging markets for expansion.

Market Opportunities:

Demand Surge in Emerging Markets: Emerging markets present substantial growth opportunities for the automotive engine oil market. The increasing number of vehicles on the road in developing economies creates a robust demand for engine lubricants, offering manufacturers untapped market potential.

Focus on Specialty and High-Performance Lubricants: The market can explore opportunities by emphasizing specialty and high-performance lubricants. As consumers seek superior engine protection and performance, developing and marketing specialized lubricants can open new market segments and revenue streams.

Collaboration with OEMs for Co-Branding: Collaborating with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to co-brand engine oils can enhance market visibility and credibility. Establishing partnerships with automotive manufacturers can create a competitive edge and increase consumer trust in the quality of engine oils.

Investment in Sustainable Lubricant Solutions: The increasing emphasis on sustainability opens opportunities for manufacturers to invest in and promote environmentally friendly lubricants. Developing bio-based, biodegradable, and recyclable engine oils aligns with consumer preferences and regulatory trends.

Adoption of E-commerce Channels: Leveraging e-commerce channels presents a significant opportunity for the automotive engine oil market. Establishing a strong online presence allows manufacturers to reach a wider consumer base, streamline distribution, and provide convenient purchasing options, especially for DIY consumers and businesses alike.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The Automotive Engine Oil industry is strategically segmented based on key criteria, including grade, engine type, vehicle category, and geographical regions. These segments enable a comprehensive understanding of the market and facilitate targeted research and analysis.

Grade: The industry categorizes engine oils into Mineral Engine Oil, Synthetic Engine Oil, and Semi-Synthetic Engine Oil. Each grade serves specific purposes, offering varying levels of performance, protection, and longevity. Mineral oils are derived from crude oil, synthetic oils are chemically engineered for optimal performance, and semi-synthetic oils combine elements of both.

Engine: Segmentation based on engine types is crucial due to the distinct lubrication requirements of Gasoline and Diesel Engines. Gasoline engines, commonly found in passenger vehicles, and Diesel engines, prevalent in heavy commercial vehicles and some passenger cars, demand specialized formulations to ensure optimal engine performance and longevity.

Vehicle: The industry further classifies engine oils based on the type of vehicles they cater to, including Passenger Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Two Wheelers. Each category has unique engine specifications, load-bearing capacities, and operational conditions, necessitating specific formulations to address their lubrication needs.

Region: Geographical segmentation is a pivotal aspect, acknowledging the varied market dynamics across different parts of the world. The regions considered in this segmentation are North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region contributes to the industry's overall landscape, influenced by factors such as regulatory norms, automotive preferences, and economic conditions.

Major Players Major Players Driving Innovation

The automotive engine oil market is witnessing significant innovation, with major players driving advancements to meet evolving industry demands. Among the key contributors are:

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco): As a global energy giant, Saudi Aramco plays a pivotal role in advancing engine oil technologies. The company's research and development efforts focus on enhancing lubrication performance and meeting stringent environmental standards.

Total S.A.: Total is committed to sustainable and efficient solutions in the automotive sector. Their emphasis on research and technology positions them as a major player in developing high-performance engine oils that cater to the evolving needs of modern vehicles.

ROSNEFT: This Russian oil giant is known for its innovative lubricant formulations. ROSNEFT invests in cutting-edge technologies to improve engine efficiency, reduce emissions, and extend the lifespan of automotive engines through superior lubrication.

LUKOIL Oil Company: LUKOIL is a prominent player in the automotive lubricants market, with a focus on producing innovative engine oils that enhance fuel efficiency and provide superior protection against wear and tear.

Shell plc: Shell is a global leader in lubricant technology. Their research and development initiatives aim to create engine oils that not only improve performance but also contribute to sustainability by reducing environmental impact.

Exxon Mobil Corporation: Exxon Mobil is at the forefront of developing advanced lubricants that enhance engine durability and fuel efficiency. Their research centers continually explore new additives and formulations to stay ahead in the competitive market.

Key Question Covered in The Report:



What is the current valuation of the global Automotive Engine Oil market?

How is the market segmented based on grade, engine type, vehicle category, and geographical regions?

What factors influence market dynamics in each region?

What are the top 10 emerging trends and innovations in the Automotive Engine Oil market? How is the industry strategically segmented based on grade, engine type, vehicle category, and geographical regions?



About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on“micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their“macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045, India

Email: ...

Web: